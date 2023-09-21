The sector you can bank on for dividends

Everyone’s got a view on dividends. UK investors, on the whole, approve of them; some fund managers are sniffy (think Paul Marshall’s ‘Jurassic Park’ attack on London’s addiction to dividends), others fume if they aren’t forthcoming and growing; trade unions despise them; governments are agnostic, but happy to take their slice in tax; regulators (when goaded into action) blow whichever way public option dictates, while company bosses have been showing an increasing preference for share buybacks.

But for anyone with an income objective in mind, dividends are much more than delicious icing on the cake. Even if you don’t want them, payouts make a handy source of new capital to be reinvested or deployed into new shares. Lord John Lee, who will be chewing over the topic of dividends in the first episode of our brand-new monthly podcast Lee and The IC along with our Stock Screens and Ideas Editor Alex Newman next week, has always used them in this way, and dislikes being forced to take income from capital. It’s a strategy also deployed by our columnist John Rosier, who described last week how he was taking the opportunity afforded by London’s low prices to reinvest £20,000 of dividends at eye-catching valuations.

Crucially, when share prices are trading sideways or downwards, dividends mean investors still get a return. Funds have always recognised investors’ different needs and cluster for that reason around growth and income objectives. Everyone should be happy, but it cannot be said that harmony reigns.