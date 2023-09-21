Today's markets: Shares dall amids sign the Fed’s not done

Stocks sold off sharply, bond yields popped and the dollar jumped after the US Federal Reserve delivered a hawkish message to markets, but refrained from raising interest rates again.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose to a new 16-year high at 4.450 per cent, while stocks on Wall Street slipped and the major indices closed at their session lows. The S&P 500 fell almost 1 per cent and the Nasdaq retreated more than 1.5 per cent. S&P 500 futures fell further overnight amid a generally weak Asian session but have tried to stabilise. The dollar index advanced to 105.35, close to the March high, the highest since December and setting up for a 10th straight weekly gain.

After a decent rally yesterday in the wake of the UK inflation numbers, European stock indices are also giving back this morning with the FTSE 100 down around half a per cent, and the Cac down almost 1 per cent and the Dax splitting the difference.

Bank of England up today is a super close call – yesterday's inflation print has reshaped market opinion somewhat with the odds of a pause now about 50-50 – market pricing had been about 80 per cent in favour of a hike to 5.5 per cent before the CPI. The deceleration in headline inflation to an 18-month low will clearly create debate about the need for a hike today, but I would argue that with inflation still three times higher than it should be the risk for the BoE is in doing too little and needing to restart tightening. Goldman says pause now – I think it sticks to its guns and does one and done now; I just don’t see much upside from a pause.

The Fed was hawkish – it left the door open for another hike and signalled it will maintain higher rates for longer. Policymakers left one more hike on the table with the dot plot for 2023 steady at 5.6 per cent. The Fed is not convinced it’s done but it probably is. This is about optionality rather than desire. Rates are already plenty restrictive. and it would require a change in the outlook for inflation’s stickiness before November to push into another hike.

The big change was for 2024, with real rates seen much higher – core CPI unchanged at 2.5 per cent but median Fed funds rate revised up to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent. So, Fed keeping rates more restrictive for longer and forecasting just 0.5 points in cuts next year. The revision higher in the 2024 dots is unambiguously a hawkish signal that it will keep rates higher for longer – with the emphasis now very much on the longer bit.

Though we should note that it’s not just longer – real rates will be more restrictive because of the labour market strength. The unemployment rate has been revised down significantly (to 4.1 per cent in 2024 from the June forecast of 4.5 per cent) and is projected to stay there through the forecast period.

Powell sounded like a guy who didn’t quite know what is going on and wasn’t sure whether he should be pleased or not. Notably he said the soft landing was not the FOMC’s baseline scenario even when it was clear from the statement and dots that it very much is.

Meanwhile, keep your eyes on Washington. If Republicans have not agreed a short-term funding deal to keep the US government from shutting down on September 30th, we could be in for a traumatic end of the month/quarter. A full, lengthy shutdown of the US government is "likely" at the end of the month, PIMCO says.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto