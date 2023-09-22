CMA begrudglingly backs Microsoft/Activision deal

Cloud gaming concerns addressed with division sale to rival Ubisoft

"New and substantially different deal" still needs final regulator approval

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally accepted Microsoft’s (US:MSFT) alterations to its $69bn (£56bn) deal for games developer Activision Blizzard (US:ATVI). Microsoft has agreed to sell Activision’s cloud streaming rights to French games developer Ubisoft (FR:UBI), which has eased the CMA’s concerns.

As the owner of Xbox, one of the most popular games consoles, there was a fear that Microsoft might stop users playing Activision games – including Call of Duty – on rival consoles. By selling the rights to Ubisoft, it takes this option out of Microsoft’s hands.