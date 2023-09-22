companies

CMA begrudglingly backs Microsoft/Activision deal

Final approval yet to come but UK competition regulator signs off on new buyout arrangement
September 22, 2023
By Alex Hamer and Arthur Sants
  • Cloud gaming concerns addressed with division sale to rival Ubisoft
  • "New and substantially different deal" still needs final regulator approval

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has provisionally accepted Microsoft’s (US:MSFT) alterations to its $69bn (£56bn) deal for games developer Activision Blizzard (US:ATVI). Microsoft has agreed to sell Activision’s cloud streaming rights to French games developer Ubisoft (FR:UBI), which has eased the CMA’s concerns.

As the owner of Xbox, one of the most popular games consoles, there was a fear that Microsoft might stop users playing Activision games – including Call of Duty – on rival consoles. By selling the rights to Ubisoft, it takes this option out of Microsoft’s hands. 

