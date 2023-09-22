Landlords aren't ditching the rental market

Fixed-rate deals, low LTVs and long-term horizons are cushioning landlords from higher rates

But higher mortgage costs put would-be landlords off

After 14 rate hikes, the sums facing landlords have shifted dramatically. The rate for a two-year fixed interest-only mortgage (75 per cent loan to value LTV) now stands at 6.2 per cent, up from 1.3 per cent just two years ago. This means that landlords will see typical monthly repayments jump by £550 a month as old fixed-rate deals expire, according to calculations from Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Faced with soaring costs, will landlords push up rents? Or will falling profits encourage them to exit the property market entirely, reducing rental housing supply?