Chart of the week: How patents affect share prices

An abstract describing an academic paper produced by Ariél Pakes, Thomas Professor of Economics at Harvard University, states that there is “a highly significant correlation between the stock market rate of return and unexpected changes in both patent applications and R&D expenditures”. As a caveat, however, the paper goes on to point out that “the vast majority of the variance in the stock market rate of return is determined by factors that have little to do with inventive activity”.

These two conclusions contained within the paper are certainly not irreconcilable, nor counterintuitive, as it is clear enough that influences ranging from interest rates to market liquidity will have a more immediate, if not more profound, impact on market performance. And yet instinct and anecdotal evidence suggest there could be a deterministic relationship between R&D and long-term capital returns, although it may be difficult to reach a clear and precise empirical conclusion. Indeed, despite Pakes’ comments, there are few studies on the influence of patents on stock market performance, and if it was categorically proved that they increase a company’s stock price, then listed companies would increase their patent activities on this basis alone.

Nonetheless, although some hold the view that R&D intensity is positively associated with return volatility, the relationship becomes more apparent in higher-growth sectors, or those that are in a growth phase whether due to market expansion or technological evolution. One suggested explanation for the decrease in patent applications in nations dependent on what might be termed “mature” industries is that they will tend to file proportionally fewer applications in sectors such as healthcare and digital technologies, which were the key drivers of the overall progression seen in the accompanying chart.

That last point could help to explain some of the regional trends that we see. South Korea’s transition from an economy largely dependent on aping western industries (albeit more competitively so) to one driven by innovation has taken place rapidly. The sheer number of filings by Korean industries now dwarfs those in most other advanced economies. Capital tends to be strategically allocated as part of a compact between labour, industry, and government, drawing comparisons with neighbouring Japan’s industrial rise, or indeed that of West Germany in the post-war era.

The numbers in the accompanying chart could be less meaningful than face value suggests given the growing tendency for applicants to file their applications in multiple countries. They also tend to be a rather concentrated affair; the leading 10 countries account for more than 88 per cent of all applications filed annually, as of 2021 statistics, albeit other countries, such as Australia, would make the list were it judged solely on a per capita basis.

It would be hard to argue against the proposition that South Korea’s emergence as a major global economy isn’t reflected in its patent activities. Yet, as we all know, correlation is not causation. The overwhelming majority of patents never recoup the cost of filing them, let alone generate revenue. So quantitative analysis will only get you so far on this score.

Managing a company’s intellectual property has become a far more complex affair than it was prior to the digital age: just consider the growth in the proportion of intangible assets on corporate balance sheets over the past 30 years or so. An article published by the MIT Sloan School of Management casts light on what might be the most efficacious approach, suggesting that “leading companies are finding they can make more profit with fewer patents by focusing on securing only the essential protections they need to exploit their innovations. They round out their intellectual property portfolios by negotiating licences for other key technologies”. That might explain, among other things, the rise of software-as-a-service in both the tech industry and beyond.