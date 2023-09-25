Companies roundup: Aviva’s £460m purchase & Entain’s struggles

Investors got the first inkling of how multi-line insurer Aviva (AV.) is going to spend the windfall from the recent sale of its share in Singapore Life after agreeing to buy AIG’s UK protection business for £460mn.

The UK protection business has 1.3mn individual customers, along with 1.4mn protection scheme members. Aviva said the deal should not require much additional regulatory capital and management forecast that the impact on the group’s solvency II ratio is only 0.5 per cent. Subject to regulatory approval the deal should complete in the first half of 2024. JH

Entain revenues weaker than expected

Entain (ENT) shares fell 8 per cent in early trading after “adverse sporting results” and a tougher regulatory environment resulted in “softer than anticipated” net gaming revenue (NGR). The sports betting and gaming company said UK trading was affected by the implementation of stricter gambling measures following the government’s gambling white paper. There was also slower growth than anticipated in Australia and Italy. On the plus side, the BetMGM joint venture in the US is still expected to post positive cash profits in the second half of the year.

Management cut its online NGR guidance to low double-digit percentage growth for the year to 31 December, with proforma NGR expected to fall by a low single-digit percentage. It reiterated its forecast for annual cash profits of £1bn-£1.05bn. CA

CRH to spend a further $1bn on buybacks Building materials group CRH (CRH) is to embark on a further $1bn (£816mn) buyback of its shares in London and New York between now and the end of the year. The company, whose primary listing has switched from London to New York as of today, has spent $6bn on repurchases of its own shares since May 2018. A decision on whether to extend the programme beyond this year “will be based on an ongoing assessment of the capital needs of the business and general market conditions”, it said. Shares were up 3 per cent in early trading. MF

Elementis shareholders back call for sale

Institutional shareholders have continued their revolt against chemicals group Elementis (ELM), which saw share price gains of 10 per cent last week on sale rumours. Fund manager Franklin Templeton (US:BEN) initiated the drama on 20 September with an open letter urging the company to “publicly announce a competitive and formal sales process”. In the document, portfolio managers claimed that Elementis executives had made poor capital allocation decisions – leading to an “extremely disappointing” degradation in its share price.

The US fund manager owns some 10 per cent of the chemical company’s shares. According to reporting from The Times, other institutional shareholders, including Odyssean Capital and Schroders Investment Management, have also backed the sale call. The company said in a statement last week that it did not believe such a move would deliver value for shareholders. Whether it’s able to maintain this position as pressure mounts remains to be seen. JJ