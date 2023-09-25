Tech stocks ask for patience on AI revenues

Most software companies expect AI revenue to arrive in 2024 and 2025

Microsoft has tried to dampen expectations slightly

So far, the artificial intelligence (AI) stock market rally has been built on faith and fear. Faith that generative AI will be productivity-enhancing, widely adopted and valuable to end users, and the fear of being left behind, by both competitors and those investors reaping the early gains. The immediate consequence has been a huge ramp-up of capital spending on AI servers. What we are yet to see is a software product that generates significant revenue and returns on all this investment.

Cloud computing companies have been racing to buy graphics processing units (GPUs), the hardware needed to train AI models. This is why Nvidia (US:NVDA) saw its revenue double year on year in its most recent quarter. So far, however, that is the only place in the AI supply chain where there has been meaningful revenue uplift.