Companies roundup: Asos sales slump & Hollywood strikes

Online retailer Asos (ASC) reported a 15 per cent drop in sales for the three months to the start of September – but has nonetheless said its turnaround plan is on track. The group’s adjusted gross margin was up 150 basis points in the second half (versus previous guidance of 200 basis points) primarily because of lower freight and duty costs.

These gains were partly offset by investments in promotional activity to enable stock reduction in a “challenging trading environment”. Management now expects full-year operating profit to come in at the bottom end of the £40mn-£60mn range it set out earlier this year. Shares initially plunged in the first hour of trading, though they returned to yesterday’s closing price by mid-morning, suggesting investors had anticipated this mixed set of numbers. Asos shares are down 27 per cent in the year to date. JJ

Finsbury profits up in first results since takeover approval

Finsbury Food Group (FIF) posted a 13.4 per cent bump in pre-tax profits in its first set of results since it approved a takeover offer last week. The company responded to cost inflation with higher prices and intends to increase its dividend to 2.6p per share, subject to the terms and conditions of the takeover.

The take-private offer from asset management firm DBAY, which still needs shareholder and regulatory approval, valued Finsbury at £143mn, a 23.6 per cent premium on its price at the time. Shares jumped at the time to match the price implied by the offer. ML