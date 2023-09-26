companies

Finsbury profits rise in first results since takeover approval

A takeover offer overshadows an otherwise positive set of results from the bakery company
September 26, 2023
  • Offer values company at £143mn
  • Overseas sales boost growth

While there were many tasty morsels for investors in Finsbury Food Group’s (FIF) full-year results, many will still be digesting the bakery company’s approval of a take-private deal from the previous week.

Asset management firm DBAY still needs shareholder and regulatory approval for its £143mn takeover offer. But, should the deal happen, it will see yet another London-listed company come off the exchange. Indeed, we said in February FIF's appetising valuation might see it gobbled up by private equity. Those who held the shares before the deal announcement can now cash out at a 23.6 per cent premium.

