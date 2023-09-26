Today's markets: FTSE on the up despite rising yields

London traders have managed to find some positivity this morning as mainland Europe heads for another day of losses, and there was another downbeat session in Asia. The FTSE 100 is up 0.2 per cent while the Dax and the Cac slipped 0.5 and 0.7 per cent respectively. US markets rose overnight, with the S&P 500 up 0.4 per cent, but Asian weakness is weighing on minds: the Hang Seng lost 1.5 per cent.

Bond markets are also on the move with yields breaking out to new multi-year highs. Investors also had an eye on China’s Evergrande with shares plunging for a second consecutive day, down as much as 8 per cent, as the company missed a debt payment. Bond yields broke higher again, with the path of least resistance for the long end higher, producing steepening in the curve (less inverted). The US 10-year hit a new 16-year high at 4.57 per cent. Gilt yields were also higher and the yield on the German 10-year bund was at a 12-year high.

Keep your eyes on Washington. If Republicans do not agree a short-term funding deal to keep the US government from shutting down on 30 September, we could be in for a traumatic end of the month and quarter. A full, lengthy shutdown of the US government is "likely" at the end of the month, PIMCO said last week. Moody’s said a US government shutdown would likely have “an increasingly negative impact on the credit profile”. Are we seeing any of this in the bond market? I don’t know – maybe there is some risk premium being added, but also there is just a general impetus to push yields up – issuance + liquidity mismatch.

Higher Treasury yields are putting bid into the dollar. USD-JPY broke clear of 149 to hit its highest in almost a year. Sterling and euro also made new cycle lows with EUR-USD at 1.05 and GBP-USD at 1.21.

Elsewhere – top of the shorts Asos (ASC) fell again after it said profits would be at the bottom end of guidance. Hot weather drove a strong June and a wet July and August produced a weaker sales result, which broadly netted out. Shares were down around 1 per cent, down ~30 per cent YTD – it's the most shorted stock at 7.5 per cent out on loan. Is there an offer coming? More on that here

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto