Companies roundup: Amazon being sued & Reits fall

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Amazon (US:AMZN) for being anti-competitive and using illegal strategies to maintain its monopoly position, in a move which could undermine the company’s plans and valuation.

The FTC allegations include making sellers pay for “Prime” eligibility to use its fulfilment services, promoting its own products ahead of others, and charging costly fees to sellers to use the platform.

Even if the lawsuit fails, the worry for Amazon investors should be that regulators will never allow Amazon to expand its profit margins as much as the forward price-to-earnings valuation of 43 suggests.

Before taking on her current role, FTC chair Lina Khan published a paper in the Yale Law Journal called The Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox, which called for a change in the way lawmakers viewed monopolies. Previously, the regulator looked for companies with high margins and high prices.

But Amazon’s operating margin is rarely above 5 per cent. Khan argued that by expanding its business vertically and horizontally Amazon would eventually be able to drive competition out and then be able to manipulate prices. The FTC will argue it is acting pre-emptively to avoid this situation. AS

UK oilfield gets green light

The North Sea oilfield Rosebank has just been given the green light to be tapped by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA). Majority owner Equinor (NO:EQNR) has taken the final investment decision in response, sending Ithaca Energy (ITH) shares up 8 per cent on Wednesday morning. The partners were working on the assumption Rosebank would go ahead – the floating, production, storage and offtake (FPSO) ship that will be used as a hub for the field is already being built.

London office Reits' shares tumble Shares in the UK's four biggest London office real estate investment trusts (Reits) sank this morning after analyst Jefferies downgraded them, warning the market was at a "tipping point". Landsec (LAND), British Land (BLND), Derwent London (DLN), and Great Portland Estates (GPE) all dropped between 2 and 4 per cent in early trading after Jefferies reduced the former two to 'Underperform' from 'Hold' and the latter two to 'Hold' from 'Buy'. The analyst said vacancy rates across the West End, the City, and Canary Wharf had breached a "tipping point" where it believed rents would fall. It was also bearish about the number of flexible office operators, particularly the loss-making WeWork (US:WE), and the cap-ex required to ensure buildings meet higher, 'greener' standards demanded by both tenants and government regulation. ML Read more: Reit dividends at risk as downturn enters new phase

Flutter places Balkans bet

Flutter Entertainment (FLTR), the gambling group behind brands Paddy Power and Betfair, is buying a 51 per cent stake in Serbia’s MaxBet for €141mn (£123mn), with an option to purchase the remainder in 2029.

MaxBet is the second-biggest operator in Serbia and has a 20 per cent share of an online market that has grown at a compound rate of 25 per cent over the past five years, Flutter said. The company made an adjusted cash profit of €32mn on €145mn of revenue in the 12 months to June. MF

NCC hit by Big Tech slowdown Operating profits at cyber security firm NCC (NCC) have tumbled 95 per cent to just £1.9mn. The group said it had been a “challenging year” filled with delays and cancellations in the North American tech sector and, to a lesser extent, in the UK. Slower demand hit productivity at a time when staff attrition was falling and NCC also recognised a £9.8mn goodwill impairment within its assurance business. JS

Pendragon in the crosshairs as sales impress

A solid operational performance by Pendragon (PDG) at the half-year mark was reflected in a 41 per cent hike in the top line to £2.09bn. The auto trader saw increased profits across all three of its divisions while underlying group profits rose by 9.6 per cent to £36.7mn. Net debt stood at 55 per cent of net assets at the end of June. Meanwhile, US car retailer AutoNation has offered to buy the group in a deal worth £447mn, or 32p a share. Bosses are mulling the proposal. MR

