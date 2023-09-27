Keep an eye on these future star fund managers

Star manager culture is receding, but spotting talented investors early can still pay off

We identify some of those names turning heads

Star fund managers are much less common than they were just a few years ago, for good reason. The Woodford scandal has done plenty to tarnish the idea of the infallible stockpicker, while asset managers have more generally put much more thought into succession planning over time, leading to a reduced focus on individuals. Names such as Terry Smith and Nick Train are an increasingly rare breed.

And yet some fund managers still appear to be on their way to becoming household names, and there is a compelling argument for spotting them early on. Active fund outperformance can be hard to come by, but those who do successfully apply a process and get good results are worth backing, and doing so early in their career can give your own portfolio a real edge.