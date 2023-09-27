North Sea oil shares boosted after Rosebank approval

Rosebank is the UK's largest undeveloped oilfield, with 245mn recoverable barrels of oil estimated in phase 1

Build cost estimated around £3bn, with production by 2027

The UK will keep extracting oil and gas from the North Sea for decades to come after the regulator gave the green light to the Rosebank oilfield and majority owner Equinor (NO:EQNR) approved the "final investment decision". Shares in its partner Ithaca Energy (ITH) were up 8 per cent with the company working on the assumption Rosebank would go ahead – the floating, production, storage and offtake (FPSO) ship that will be used as a hub for the field have already been built.