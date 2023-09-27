Today's markets: Shares rise despite poor New York performance

European stock markets have managed to edge higher this morning despite a shocking session in New York, as US Treasury bond yields spiked. The FTSE 100 and the Dax are level pegging, with a 0.25 per cent rise, while in Paris shares are up nearly 0.5 per cent. All green on the European front.

US stocks fell sharply yesterday. The Dow Jones shed 1.14 per cent, its worst day since March and it closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since May. The S&P 500 fell almost 1.5 per cent to close below 4,300 for the first time since June. The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 1.5 per cent and is down nearly 7 per cent in September. The S&P 500 is off by 5 per cent. Traditional seasonal weakness, rising rates and possible government shutdown are all part of the mix as they head for their worst monthly losses of the year.

The Dax’s move is surprising given German consumer confidence fell to -26.5 in September: the chances of a recovery in consumer sentiment this year have probably fallen to zero, notes GfK. A bit more positivity out of Asia, as China industrial profits jumped 17 per cent in August. US durable goods orders are due later.

However, some worse news on the home front, and one that won’t really help inflation. Sterling is on course for its worst month since the Liz Truss-Kwasi Kwarteng mini-Budget, as it hit a six-month cycle low, falling below 1.215 in yesterday’s session. Who do we blame now? Partly it’s because of the seemingly weak economy, but also because peak rate expectations have nosedived after inflation cooled and the Bank of England chose to leave rates on hold. But the PMIs are cratering – fastest declines in well over two years – and it could get worse. We don’t yet know the extent of the damage from the multiple rate hikes already in the system.

Oil rallied to its best in a week and close to the 10-month high with West Texas Intermediate futures for November now above $91 and Brent at $93. API data showed US oil stockpiles rose 1.6mn barrels, but gasoline and distillate inventories both fell. EIA data is due later.

Also on the oil front: Tullow (TLW), Harbour (HBR) and other oil plays are rising after the UK approved the Rosebank field in the North Sea. Norway’s Equinor is behind the project along with Ithaca (ITH), which jumped 8 per cent, but the signal to the rest of the industry is a positive one. More of that here

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank’s Frank Elderson said rates have not necessarily peaked – a view shared by JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon, who said the world isn’t ready for the Federal Reserve to go to 7 per cent. For what it’s worth I don’t think they go that high. Higher for longer is restrictive enough, especially when they are tacitly accepting that it is not worth the economic consequences of even higher rates, just to push inflation down from 3 per cent to 2 per cent.