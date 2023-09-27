Why the Chinese chip breakthrough is bad news for Apple

Apple makes around 20 per cent of its revenue from China

Further US sanctions could be on the way after Huawei has made it around a 2019 block

Huawei is threatening to take a slice out of Apple’s (US:AAPL) phone business after getting around sanctions to make a high-performance new 5G smartphone. The surprise for Huawei's competitors is that the company has made it past a trade block on the manufacturing equipment needed to make the best microchips, resulting in the better performance of its new phone, called the Mate 60 Pro.

The semiconductor industry is a key battleground in the US/China trade war, alongside the electric vehicle market.