Why the Chinese chip breakthrough is bad news for Apple

The new Huawei phone is powered by a 5G chip manufactured in China, despite US sanctions
September 27, 2023
  • Apple makes around 20 per cent of its revenue from China
  • Further US sanctions could be on the way after Huawei has made it around a 2019 block

Huawei is threatening to take a slice out of Apple’s (US:AAPL) phone business after getting around sanctions to make a high-performance new 5G smartphone. The surprise for Huawei's competitors is that the company has made it past a trade block on the manufacturing equipment needed to make the best microchips, resulting in the better performance of its new phone, called the Mate 60 Pro. 

The semiconductor industry is a key battleground in the US/China trade war, alongside the electric vehicle market.

