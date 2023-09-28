Today's markets: Bond traders finally buy into ‘higher for longer’

Bond yields are on the move as the ‘higher for longer’ message starts to hit home. The US 10-year Treasury yield hit a new 16-year high at 4.646 per cent, while the 2-year was steady. As I noted before, the potential was for the long end to move and front of the curve to steady, producing steeper curve and lots of volatility. The 2-10 spread has steepened to –0.51 per cent, becoming way less inverted than the roughly –1 per cent it was at a month ago. The market has consistently doubted the Federal Reserve – for good reason – but now is buying what it is selling in terms of the guidance. We can see this with the blowout in real rates with the 10-year Tips up to 2.3 per cent.

As for stocks – it’s all about bonds. The sharp moves we are seeing is creating volatility and as the 10-year yield advances there will be more signs of stress across different markets. We are seeing the broad US stockmarket breaking down at levels we expected it might, the question is how low and how long? The S&P 500 trades about 18x PE vs 15x when 10-year yields were last at this level so we should expect further selling. I just don’t think the market is set for the kind of potential credit event that can take place. Here’s JPMorgan’s co-head of markets Marko Kolanovic: “We are not saying that the situation now is the same as in 2007-2008, but signs of stress are beginning to appear. The lags are longer this time, which has resulted in complacency and broad acceptance of the soft landing, or even no-landing, thesis.”

Taking all this into account, and it’s no surprise that European stocks have fallen this morning. The FTSE 100 has shed 0.65 per cent while the Dax is down 0.24 per cent. In Paris, shares are more stable, down less than 0.1 per cent. Wall Street was flat overnight.

German inflation today, US unemployment claims later. The latter has trended lower for the past couple of months, suggesting there is ample strength in the labour market for the Fed to keep rates higher for longer. After peaking in June with three straight weeks in excess of 260,000, weekly jobless claims have declined to around 220,000 lately, touching a six-month low of 201,000 in the week 16 September. Fed chair Jay Powell is due to speak later as well.

Oil continues to march higher to highest in more than a year with front month West Texas Intermediate touching $95 as crude inventories fell more than expected. Cushing stockpiles declined by 943,000 to their lowest level in more than a year, with the EIA reporting total US inventories dropped by 2.2m barrels in the week to 22 September.

Three days to a US government shutdown. Aside from the spending implications, the Fed could be hobbled by delayed data. Gold – new lows as real rates and USD drive higher – with 10-year Tips nudging 2.3 per cent. That has doubled since April.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto