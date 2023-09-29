Companies roundup: Future rebound and Severn Trent raise

Shares in Future (FUTR) jumped by over 16 per cent following positive news on audience numbers.

The magazine publisher has had a difficult year, and reported low advertising sales and a drop in online readers in May. However the group is confident of achieving a full-year adjusted operating profit of £254mn, in line with expectations. Management also reported today that audience numbers stabilised in the second half and that the group enjoyed positive month-on-month momentum in the final quarter.

Trading conditions remained “mixed” however, with consumer spending and digital ad sales under pressure. As such, advertising trends are still “broadly in-line with the first-half”. Future plans to publish its full-year results on 7 December. JS

Severn Trent to raise £1bn to support new investment

Severn Trent (SVT) will raise £1bn through an equity issue as it battles to reduce its leakage and storm overflows. The water utility said it would raise £500mn from institutional shareholders and £500mn from the Qatar Investment Authority. Retail investors are able to subscribe to contribute up to €8mn (£7mn)- worth of shares, and unnamed directors will buy £275k-worth of shares.

The fundraise backs up its new business plan for the period from April 2025 to March 2030. Severn Trent plans to spend £12.9bn over the 5-year regulatory period (AMP8), with £5bn of this “focused on enhancing capacity and service beyond current levels, almost all of which is focused on the environment”. With bills expected to rise, whether consumers will be happy is another question as the sector remains under-fire because of much-discussed sewage issues. The shares rose by over 2 per cent in early trading. CA

Stroll steps up stake in Aston Martin Shares in Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) jumped by 11 per cent in early trading after the luxury car maker said the consortium led by its chair, Lawrence Stroll, had increased the size of its shareholding. The Yew Tree consortium bought an additional 26mn shares, upping its stake by 3.3 per cent to 26.2 per cent, Stroll said. It therefore remains the biggest shareholder even after recent share issues to raise cash and to offer stakes to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and its electric car business, Lucid, as well as to Chinese car maker Geely. Stroll said the company “has delivered a major turnaround since the Yew Tree Consortium's initial investment three years ago”. Figures for the six months ending in June showed that its pre-tax loss halved to £142mn as revenue grew by 25 per cent to £677mn and its net debt pile reduced by a third to £846mn. MF

Victoria bullish on trading despite audit worries

Victoria (VCP) shares rose by 6 per cent in early trading after chair Geoff Wilding mounted a spirited defence of the carpet company’s accounting practices after audit red flags sent its shares crashing down at the start of the week. Wilding said ahead of the company’s AGM this afternoon that issues with incomplete accounting records at subsidiary Hanover Flooring “has sadly detracted from the fact that Victoria continues to trade solidly, and we expect to see a material step-up in earnings and free cash flow, delivering deleveraging and shareholder value creation”. He added that “there was no wrong-doing whatsoever” and that “appropriate controls” are in place at the subsidiary, where the problems identified by auditor Grant Thornton related to £400,000-worth of customer receipts. CA