The economic week ahead: 2-6 October

Last month’s US unemployment data was a classic case of ‘bad news is good news’. The unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 3.8 per cent – significantly higher than consensus estimates indicated. Yet the Fed has been clear about its desire to see labour markets rebalancing before it claims victory in its battle against inflation, and this Friday’s figures could provide further ‘good news’ that things are starting to cool.

Will we see the same pattern when eurozone unemployment figures are released on Monday? The European unemployment rate has fallen to a historic low of 6.4 per cent, meaning the labour market remains tight. European firms report labour as the biggest supply-side problem hindering their business, while the ECB worries that wage pressures will keep inflation above target. According to ING economists, “clearly, the labour market is one of the most important parts of the economy to watch at the moment”.