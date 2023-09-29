Today's markets: A positive end to the month

Stocks are managing to put a shine on a tough month and rally into the weekend despite Treasury yields spiking and European bond spreads widening yesterday. Yields have come off a bit as of this morning, along with the US dollar and oil, but the 10-year US Treasury yield remains just a few bps off its highest in 16 years and crude is not far from the 13-month high scaled yesterday. Across the board, yields are at, or very close to, levels not seen since the financial crisis (US) or the sovereign debt crisis (Europe). But softer French inflation data this morning (CPI +4.9 per cent vs +5.1 per cent expected) is just dragging down European bond yields a bit.

Why are long rates going up? You could say it’s that ‘higher for longer’ is hitting home but this is a bit too simple: there are reasons why it’s hitting home. The US government shutdown (Goldman says 90 per cent likely now) and possible US debt downgrade, coupled with the ballooning budget deficit are factors. Italy meanwhile is signalling that budget deficits are rising – investors are starting to awaken to the fact that they are going to be bigger for longer. Then there is huge issuance and Fed QT. Retail is buying the bonds that the Fed is not, but demanding a much higher yield – they are far more discretionary than the automatic buying of the Fed. Japan is also a factor as it exits yield curve control, albeit slowly. And then you chuck in the higher oil price just when inflation is supposed to be coming down. So more issuance, bigger structural deficits and CBs are no longer mopping it all up: not good for bonds, nor for stocks.

Elsewhere, China’s Evergrande, whose shares have been halted, released a statement to the HK Stock Exchange saying its executive chairman "has been subject to mandatory measures in accordance with the law due to suspicion of illegal crimes". China’s Beige Book showed weaker retail sales and house prices. Nike revenues fell short of expectations as sales dipped in North America.

Hong Kong jumped 3 per cent as it rallied from a 10-month low, while mainland Chinese and South Korean stocks didn’t trade for the start of a week-long holiday. European stock markets traded higher again, erasing a fair chunk of the week’s losses. The Nasdaq rallied 0.83 per cent to trade almost flat for the week, whilst the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent and is down just 0.5 per cent for the week, with futures pointing to a firmer open on Wall Street later. I think chiefly this is about a reaction to lower oil, lower USD and lower yields today after a sharp move in all of those in recent days/weeks.

Month and quarter end: the FTSE 100 heads for a rally of about 2 per cent in September (1 per cent or so for the quarter) thanks chiefly to higher crude prices sending the oil majors up.; BP and Shell have rallied 10 per cent through September as crude broke to its highest in a year this month. Elsewhere the seasonal weakness of September asserted itself once more – the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipping around 5 per cent, while the Dax and broader European equities ex-UK are down about 3 per cent. The Dax has fallen about 4 per cent in the quarter, but is still +10 per cent YTD, while the S&P 500 is roughly 3 per cent lower in the quarter and +12 per cent for the year. Bonds have clearly blown up a bit this month and the dollar and oil have risen sharply once more. WTI +30 per cent is the best quarter for oil since the start of 2022.

The dollar is up handsomely for the month but is in giveback mode today after sliding yesterday. Looks like another weekly gain, but only just. Today, focus is on the US PCE inflation data and flash eurozone CPI data.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto