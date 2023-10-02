Companies roundup: £4bn defence contracts & falling house prices

​​The Ministry of Defence announced the award of £4bn of contracts to develop detailed designs for the next generation of nuclear submarines to BAE Systems (BA.), Babcock International (BAB) and Rolls-Royce (RR.).

The trio secured deals covering the detailed design and long leads phase (D2L2) of work for the SSN-AUKUS submarines. This includes design development and procurement for long lead items. It also includes upgrades to infrastructure at BAE Systems’ submarine shipyard at Barrow-in-Furness and Rolls-Royce’s nuclear reactor manufacturing site in Derbyshire. Babcock’s five-year deal covers input into in-service support and maintenance of the submarines.

The first of these new submarines is expected to enter service in the 2030s and deliveries to the Australian Navy will follow by the early 2040s, the MoD said.

The companies’ involvement in the programme was announced when the AUKUS pact was first signed between the Australian, UK and US governments in March, so contract awards were largely priced in. BAE Systems’ shares were up 2 per cent in early trading, but shares in Babcock and Rolls-Royce remained flat. MF

House prices fall at fastest rate since 2009

UK house prices sank a further 5.3 per cent annually in September, matching the annual fall from August, according to data from Nationwide. The lender said both drops, the steepest annual declines since 2009, were caused by continued weakness in the housing market, calculating that mortgage approvals are down by about 30 per cent on the long-term average due to sky-high interest rates putting off buyers.

The third quarter of 2023 also marks the first time house prices fell in every UK region since 2009, with the South West performing the worst. Scottish house price growth had remained somewhat resilient until last quarter, as lower house prices relative to income meant higher interest rates had not slowed the market as much. ML

Pennon (PNN) shares rose by 4 per cent in early trading after the water utility said it would spend more than £400mn on its "environmental investment plan" this year and had lifted its temporary use bans in Devon and Cornwall. Trading for the six months to 30 September was in line with the board's expectations. The company said that £2.8bn of capital investment was included in subsidiary South West Water's business plan submitted to regulator Ofwat for the 2025-2030 regulatory period (AMP8). According to trade association Water UK, water companies in England and Wales have handed in plans for AMP8 which would almost double infrastructure investment from the current regulatory period to £96bn, while also sending customer bills up by £156 a year on average. Last week, Pennon's water peer Severn Trent (SVT) revealed it would raise £1bn through an equity issue to support increased spending as it tries to address leakage and storm overflow issues. CA

Carnival slips on guidance cut despite record revenue

Carnival (CCL) shares were flat in early trading after falling by 5 per cent on Friday on the back of an afternoon update which included a guidance trim because of fuel and currency cost headwinds at the cruise operator giant.

Year-on-year revenue grew by 59 per cent to a record $6.9bn (£5.7bn) for the three months to 31 August, helped by a greater number of ships in service and a rise in the occupancy rate from 84 per cent to 109 per cent as travel demand remains resilient. The company said that booking volumes in the quarter were almost a fifth higher than pre-pandemic levels and that 2024 bookings are “further out than we have ever seen and at strong prices”.

But management now expects full-year adjusted cash profits to fall within a range of $4.1-4.2bn, down slightly from its June forecast of $4.1bn-4.25bn. CA

Inflation keeps James Halstead's pre-tax profit flat James Halstead (JHD) posted record sales of £304mn for the year to 30 June, but inflation meant the flooring manufacturer's pre-tax profit remained flat at £52.1mn. The company plans to increase its final dividend from 5.5p to 5.75p a share as earnings per share rose from 9.7p to 10.2p. Net cash ticked up to £63.2mn from £52.1mn. "Against a challenging backdrop, I am pleased to announce a very respectable performance across the group and another record sales performance," said chief executive Mark Halstead. ML

Horizonte Minerals shares go vertical

Horizonte Minerals (HZM) has been a model Aim mining company; it has moved consistently toward production at the Araguaia nickel project in Brazil, sorted the financing without completely diluting shareholders, and stuck to timelines. But now the company has announced its previously on-track build is delayed and will cost a third more than expected, taking the expected final bill from $537mn to over $700mn. Horizonte shares fell by half in reaction, taking its market cap back to a level not seen since April 2020. First production has been pushed out by six months to the third quarter of 2024.

The shock announcement came after further engineering planning and a review of progress and costs. The company said there was a “requirement for additional civil works and quantities”, while suppliers have missed delivery deadlines. Horizonte will now have to find the extra cash to finish the mine – as of 30 June, it had $344mn in total liquidity, which had to cover the remaining expected cost (at the time) of $208mn. AH