'Hostile' environment should boost these insolvency specialists

Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory still look primed for success but the market is getting impatient
October 2, 2023
  • Potential earnings upgrades to come from duo
  • But previous forecasts of turmoil not yet 

This time last year, Begbies Traynor (BEG) and FRP Advisory (FRP) looked poised for stellar growth. Interest rate rises, supply chain disruption, surging input costs and the withdrawal of pandemic support measures looked sure to wreak havoc on the corporate landscape, which meant one thing for the Aim insolvency specialists: lots of new business. Since then, however, both companies have suffered double-digit share price declines and underperformed the wider market. 

What is going on?

