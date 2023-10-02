The public wants high government spending – but will they get it?

68 per cent of voters agree that it is the government’s job to control prices

But can any political party meet the public’s high expectations?

The latest annual British Social Attitudes Survey reveals that support for ‘big government’ is at a record high. According to the researchers at the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), which produced the study, “the public shows no sign so far of wanting to row back on the increased taxation and spending that has been part of the legacy of the pandemic”.

As a result, expectations of the government have never been higher. A majority of respondents now agree that it is “definitely” the government’s responsibility to control prices, provide industry with the help it needs to grow, and reduce income differences between rich and poor. But with public finances strained and an election fast approaching, will politicians be able – or willing – to deliver?