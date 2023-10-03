Can a 'narrative' really kickstart an economy?

Economic indicators rarely point in the same direction

This means that the wrong narrative can take hold

To get a sense of the UK’s economic outlook, we need to look at a huge range of indicators. The problem is that they rarely tell a consistent story.

One reason is time lags. Quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) figures, the arbiter of whether the economy is in a ‘technical’ recession or not, take months to compile, and only reflect what has already happened. Survey data, such as purchasing managers' indices (PMIs), track what respondents expect to happen in the future, and often paint a very different picture as a result. In the UK today, we have figures implying both relative economic resilience (the economy grew by 0.2 per cent in the second quarter) and a reduction in output (the composite PMI has entered contraction territory).