Carnival hits new records and loses some ballast

Revenue nearly doubled in the first nine months of FY2023

Q3 liquidity stood at $5.7bn including cash and available credit

In the early part of February 2020, the Diamond Princess became the first cruise ship to have a major outbreak of Covid-19 on board. The vessel was quarantined at Yokohama after roughly 700 people became infected. It was one of 40 cruise ships which had recorded outbreaks of the disease by June of that year.

It wasn’t as if cruise lines hadn’t suffered outbreaks of other communicable diseases in the past, but the global spread of SARS‑CoV‑2 precipitated an industrywide reappraisal of onboard practices which, along with the lengthy cancellation of seabound travel across the globe, placed enormous financial burdens on the pleasure cruise industry.

But now tourists are desperate to tread through quaint port towns of the Mediterranean and Caribean again, driving a record quarter of revenue for Carnival (CCL), the world's biggest cruise line operator. "We believe consumers are continuing to prioritise spending on experiences over material goods," said Carnival chief executive Josh Weinstein.

In April 2020, the company initiated a multi-billion-dollar bond issue to shore up its finances after its entire global cruise fleet was confined to port – or at least those vessels which were given the green light by port authorities. The big rating agencies had already downgraded Carnival’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings, as the group would not only have to meet its high fixed cost commitments, but it was also on the hook for the funding of new vessels.

Carnival swung to an $8.9bn (£7.32bn) operating loss in 2020, but the main concern centred on its liquidity position and its ability to meet its bond commitments. The debt concerns centre on principal payments on outstanding debt, which will rise over the next few years to $4.5bn in 2026. The net interest expense in the first half of this year was an eyewatering $1.04bn.

Yet shareholders will take heart from the group’s recent third-quarter update, covering the three months to 31 August. Total revenue at $16.2bn year-to-date was 94 per cent up on the equivalent period in FY2022, with US net income exceeding the June guidance range. Indeed, it was the first positive reading on that basis in the US since the resumption of guest cruise operations.

Third-quarter revenues hit an all-time high of $6.9bn, leading to increased full-year guidance (equivalent to a 7 per cent uplift on the 2019 level at constant currencies) and helped along by an occupancy rate which returned to historical levels and beat management expectations in the process. Total customer deposits reached a third-quarter record of $6.3bn, surpassing the previous third-quarter record (as of August 31, 2019), by 28 per cent.

All positive stuff, especially given that momentum on the bookings front has been maintained post-period end.

Management is guiding for adjusted cash profits of $4.1bn-$4.2bn for FY2023 and we should see a significant step-up in cash generation through to 2026, by which time the group will have taken delivery of five new vessels. The delivery of four of these vessels next year may hinder the ability of the group to retire further debt in the short term, although chief financial officer David Bernstein notes that “in just the last six months, we have reduced our debt balance by over 10 per cent or nearly $4bn”. Cutting financing costs also makes the rising fuel bill easier to manage. The company also reckons it can get its debt rating back above junk by 2026.

Carnival closed out the third quarter with $5.7bn in liquidity, including cash and borrowings available under its revolving credit facility.

It won’t be all plain sailing through FY2024 and guidance for the year was not forthcoming. Because of the effective optimisation of Carnival’s fleet through the pandemic, the normal efficiency cost savings associated with newbuilds will be less pronounced than they would be with an older fleet.

Managers will also have to take the European Union's new carbon emissions tax on board. Additionally, the Australian cruise business is still in recovery mode and the previously lucrative Baltic itineraries that included St Petersburg are still kaput due to the war in Ukraine. Management does not pursue fuel surcharge or hedging strategies, yet, so the renewed volatility in energy prices could play a greater part in analyst forecasts going forward.

The risks coming down the line include higher living costs landing on those irrepressible cruise customers, continued high fuel prices or further rise in dry-dock days (currently at 580 for next year, an 18 per cent increase).