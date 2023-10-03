Companies roundup: Boohoo shares tumble & Microsoft vs Google

Boohoo (BOO) shoppers usually love a discount, but investors do not. The company posted a 17 per cent drop in sales in the first half as part of its interim results on Tuesday. It also cut expectations of second-half revenue growth, triggering an 11 per cent fall in the share price. Full-year sales are now forecast to fall 12-17 per cent, “given the slower volume recovery than previously anticipated”.

Exceptional costs in the six months to 31 August like opening a new US distribution centre and “re-platforming” the e-commerce front end led to a bigger operating loss, as well – this jumped 80 per cent to £21mn. The company pointed to lower operating costs and permanent savings as signs it is moving in the right direction, however. “ We see a clear path to improved profitability and getting back to growth,” said chief executive John Lyttle.

Boohoo has kept previous guidance for the full year, which is adjusted Ebitda of £58mn-£70mn. Tuesday’s share price drop means a new 12-month low for the retailer. Frasers (FRAS) has used the recent weakness to buy into the company, and now has a 10 per cent stake. AH

Microsoft CEO willing to lose billions to be Apple’s default browser

Microsoft (US:MSFT) chief executive Satya Nadella said he would be willing to lose up to $15bn a year to be Apple’s (US:AAPL) default search engine. In his testimony during the US vs Google antitrust case, he explained the quality of a search engine is dependent on the amount of data it has and this is why it’s almost impossible to break Google’s current monopoly.

His comments, reported in The Verge, show how hard it has been for Microsoft’s search engine Bing to compete. Nadella has forecast that it could get even harder with the emergence of artificial intelligence chatbots. Publishers are starting to sign exclusive deals with AI companies to prevent people from stealing their intellectual property which could entrench the incumbents. Earlier this year, The New York Times, CNN and Reuters reportedly blocked Microsoft-owned OpenAI from crawling their websites.

Most users know that Google is a better product than Bing. However, the Department of Justice and Microsoft will try to convince the court it is only because of the default position with Apple. Antitrust law is a world of counterfactuals. Microsoft is hoping the alternative world is one where it makes a lot more money. AS

Greggs cuts store growth forecast Greggs (GRG) shares fell by 3 per cent in early trading after the pasty maker said in a third-quarter update that it now expects to open a net 135-145 new shops on high streets this year, down from a previous forecast of 150. Sales grew by 21 per cent in the 13 weeks to 30 September, as the company enticed more customers through its doors and made progress with evening trading. Greggs added that it expects around 500 of its shops to offer delivery through its new partner Uber Eats (Just Eat is its other delivery partner) by the end of October. Management kept full-year profit guidance unchanged despite pointing to softening cost inflation. CA

Diageo issues $1.7bn bond to fight operating headwinds

Diageo (DGE) is shoring up its balance sheet through a $1.7bn (£1.4bn) bond offering. The alcohol giant said it would use the proceeds of the issue, which is expected to settle on Thursday, “for general corporate purposes”. The offering contains two fixed rate notes, with an $800mn bond maturing in 2026 and a $900mn bond maturing in 2033. Its net debt has steadily ticked up in recent years, hitting £15bn as of 30 June.

Chief executive Debra Crew warned last week that “we expect operating environment challenges to persist”, but argued that Diageo is “well-positioned” to hit medium-term guidance. Adding debt comes after years of buybacks – the company has run two repurchasing programmes in the past year worth a total of £1.1bn. CA

Qinetiq to supply bomb suits to US army Defence technology group QinetiQ (QQ) won an $84mn contract to test and produce new bomb suits for the US army. The company will deliver over 700 Next Generation Advanced Bomb Suits over a five-year contract, replacing existing technology that is 20 years old. Its shares were flat in early trading. MF

Mears buys back another £15mn of shares

Mears (MER) began a new wave of buybacks since completing a capital reduction in August, which created around £82.5mn of distributable reserves.

The social housing contractor is to buy back a further £15mn of shares, having already completed £20mn of purchases of its own shares earlier in August.

The company said the latest buyback was approved after it “continued to experience positive momentum” since its half-year results. Its shares were up 2 per cent. MF

DX steams ahead After hitting a rocky patch last year, DX (DX.) looks to be back on track. The delivery group grew its revenue by 10 per cent to £471mn in FY2023, and boosted its adjusted operating profit by 26 per cent to £31.4mn. While demand from customers with consumer-facing businesses has softened, this has been “more than offset by robust demand in business-to-business markets”. The courier is currently in takeover talks with US private equity firm HIG Capital regarding a possible all cash offer at a price of 48.5p per DX share. HIG has until 9 October to announce a firm intention to make an offer. JS

Things look up for optics company

Gooch & Housego (GHH) reported “strong” second-half trading, leading to it make an adjusted pre-tax profit in the year to September that was ahead of market expectations. The photonics specialist reported good organic growth across all of its major divisions and added that the integration of recent acquisitions – of US-based life sciences specialist GS Optics in June and UK-based Artemis Optical a month later – was progressing well. Its order book fell by around 2.5 per cent in the second half of the year, but the company said that while destocking was continuing in some parts of the business, its aerospace & defence and life sciences arms were still growing. Around 75 per cent of its £125mn order book was expected to be delivered during its current financial year.

House broker Investec increased its adjusted pre-tax profit forecast by 4 per cent to 9.5p a share. Gooch & Housego’s shares were up by 5 per cent. MF