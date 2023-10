Double-digit profit growth

Dividend is back

After hitting a rocky patch last year, DX (DX.) looks to be back on track. The delivery group grew its revenue by 10 per cent to £471mn in FY2023, and boosted its adjusted operating profit by 26 per cent to £31.4mn. While demand from customers with consumer-facing businesses has softened, this has been “more than offset by robust demand in business-to-business markets”.