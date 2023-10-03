Today's markets: Mixed opening amid yields chaos

It’s been a mixed start in Europe, with the FTSE 100 up around 0.4 per cent and the Dax and Cac, trading flat. Basic resources and utilities are being hit hard by rising yields, with financials, health and energy performing well.

Yesterday saw some tentative gains at the open quickly erased as yields continued their upward trajectory. Wall Street was flat yesterday, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 1.6 per cent, to go negative for 2023. Hong Kong sank overnight in catchup trade, while mainland China remains closed for a holiday.

Yields continue to pop and break higher, with the US 10-year yield now north of 4.7 per cent to hit a new 16-year high. Gold continues to ship ground at $1,824, heading it seems to test the Feb-Mar lows at $1,805. Oil has also come off further from the highs to hit a three-week low. It’s the Jolts job openings report later, last seen at 8.81mn. This is hors d’oeuvre ahead of the ADP and non-farm payrolls later this week.

A raft of Federal Reserve speakers have done the rounds. Loretta Mester of the Cleveland Fed went for higher: “We may well need to raise the fed funds rate once more this year and then hold it there for some time.” Fed vice chair Michael Barr stressed longer: “The most important question at this point is not whether an additional rate increase is needed this year or not, but rather how long we will need to hold rates at a sufficiently restrictive level to achieve our goals.” Governor Michelle Bowman couldn’t decide and pushed for higher and longer: “Inflation continues to be too high, and I expect it will likely be appropriate for the (Fed) to raise rates further and hold them at a restrictive level for some time.”

Boohoo shares sank 9 per cent as revenues were worse than expected, down 17 per cent. Tough environment still stalking. FY is now going to be -17 per cent, down from -12 per cent, which was already down from -5 per cent previously. More momentum in sales growth is required. More on that here

The Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged for the fourth straight month but indicated there could be more hikes in the can. The statement said: “Inflation in Australia has passed its peak but is still too high. The recent data are consistent with inflation returning to the 2–3 per cent target range over the forecast period. Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will continue to depend upon the data.”

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto