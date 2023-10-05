Companies roundup: CMA's tech probe & Motorpoint

Ofcom has asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to look into the cloud computing world, on the back of business complaints about being locked to one provider.

Cloud computing is when businesses pay for remote computing capacity, rather than having to maintain their own servers. The giants of the cloud world are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s (US:MSFT) Azure and Google Cloud, who make up 70-80 per cent of the UK market, according to Ofcom.

“In its market study, Ofcom identified a number of features in the supply of cloud services that make it more difficult for customers to switch and use multiple cloud suppliers,” said the CMA. Ofcom raised exit fees, the cost of transferring data between suppliers, and a “lack of interoperability and portability” that limits switching. A secondary industry exists to support companies using cloud services. Iomart (IOM) promises to “untangle cloud complexities for clients”.

An Amazon spokesperson told Reuters Ofcom held "a fundamental misconception of how the IT sector functions, and the services and discounts on offer". AH

Read more: How cloud computing became a global monopoly

Motorpoint’s losses narrow but higher prices hurt buyers

The combination of stretched household budgets and a tight second-hand car market has driven Motorpoint (MOTR) to start selling older, cheaper cars. This may be a temporary move, however. Management expects that “used values will gradually align to historic levels as new car supply continues to improve which will further enhance affordability”. It will now stock cars up to five years old, with up to 50,000 miles on the odometer.

The car dealer made an underlying loss before tax of £3.7mn in the six months to 30 September, with losses narrowing in its second quarter. Its net cash position has improved from £2.2mn in June to £11mn. The company has already cut spending in a reaction to the “reduced market size”. The shares rose by 2 per cent in early trading, although the company is down 40 per cent year-to-date. CA