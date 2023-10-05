Smithson's Barnard: 'We tried to turn a difficult year into an opportunity'

The Smithson investment trust took a big hit last year – but may have found plenty of bargains too

The team explains how the portfolio has held up, and what has changed

Fundsmith Equity (GB00B41YBW71) has been one of the best performing global funds over the past decade, amassing a loyal fanbase and a huge level of assets in the process. Such success, however, has also become a drawback: given its open-ended structure and the fact it now has more than £20bn in assets, the fund cannot easily buy stocks below a given market cap, preventing it from backing some of the most interesting companies.

That explains the existence of Smithson (SSON), a Fundsmith-managed investment trust launched five years ago. The investment team applies the same process used by Fundsmith Equity, with a focus on picking a limited number of smaller but still high-quality companies.

Simon Barnard CV October 2018: Smithson trust launches under Barnard’s management 2017: Joins Fundsmith 2012: Became lead manager for the consumer discretionary sector at GSAM 2003: Joins Goldman Sachs Asset Management

The team attempts not to overpay for such names and follows Fundsmith's "do nothing" mantra of backing companies for the longer term and trying to limit portfolio turnover. They tend to look for companies with deep economic moats, and those that have "already won" by exerting dominance in a given niche, with a market cap of between £500mn and £15bn. Like Fundsmith Equity, the trust tends to be reasonably concentrated: it had just 34 holdings at the end of August.

The approach initially translated into some decent returns. Shareholders enjoyed a total return of 30 per cent in 2019, 31.7 per cent in 2020 and 18.1 per cent in 2021. The portfolio was, however, very much exposed to the growth sell-off that tore through markets last year, with shareholders stomaching a paper loss of around 35 per cent in 2022. That may explain why the trust's shares recently traded on an 11 per cent discount to net asset value.

However, the precipitous market falls that hit the portfolio may yet prove to have paved the way for some promising returns in the years ahead. Last year's sell-off triggered a heightened level of investment activity from the team: one measure of portfolio turnover amounted to around 43 per cent in 2022, compared with just 9.5 per cent in 2021, as the managers sought to take advantage of market volatility. The team bought into companies including luxury goods company Moncler (IT:MONC), as well as initiating positions in industrial conglomerates Idex (US:IEX) and Addtech (SE:ADDT.B).

Investment manager, Simon Barnard, says the past 12 to 18 months has been a busy period, with the team investing in seven companies compared with just four over the previous four years. "Last year was a difficult time for the market but it was an opportunity for us," he suggests.

The state of the portfolio

He argues that the fundamentals of the fund's holdings continue to look strong. The team focuses on a handful of specific metrics and in particular looks at returns on invested capital: on average, his portfolio companies still score 40 per cent on this metric, compared with just 11 per cent for the typical stock in the MSCI World SMID Cap index.

The managers also look for growth in cash flow; here, the picture has been mixed because of the disruptions in supply chains caused by the pandemic. "Many companies ran down inventory, which looked good for cash flow.... but over the last 12 months that flipped around," Barnard says. "Our companies could use rebuilt supply chains to rebuild inventories, which ran down cash positions. Their free cash flow was going backwards. Year to date that is normalising."

Barnard argues that the vast majority of his holdings tend to be the strongest competitors in their particular marketplace, meaning they can up their prices in an era of higher rates and higher inflation without denting their own market share. However, the bottom-up nature of the investment process means the trust's holdings have had some very different experiences in a tumultuous period.

From Fevertree to Domino's: the holdings

Much as the investment process hasn't changed, Barnard notes that the team has recently been looking more intensely at what he dubs "serial acquirers", or decentralised companies with many subsidiaries that add a few acquisitions each year, as shown by the appearance in the portfolio of names such as Idex and Addtech. "They're finding better bargains to acquire," he says. "They're buying companies mostly out of their own cash flow.... a lot of competitors like private equity companies rely on debt."

There has also been a shift into industrials more broadly, with the team finding that small and mid-caps in the sector can grow well by operating in a promising niche.

"We own more industrials businesses, niche ones with competitive dominance and strong margins," Barnard notes. "Very large industrial businesses tend to grow with GDP, which is not particularly exciting."

In a similar vein, Smithson tends not to hold the likes of consumer staples stocks, given that winning businesses in the sector tend to either be very large already or part of a bigger organisation, and lack the growth prospects needed for the portfolio.

This is a particular point of difference with Fundsmith Equity, which does favour staples. But what the two funds do have in common is a liking for some consumer discretionary plays, with Moncler serving as one example in the Smithson portfolio. Barnard makes the case that China's post-pandemic economic reopening – a much-anticipated development that ultimately disappointed many investors this year – has served the business better than others.

"With respect to Moncler I'd say the reopening has been mixed – it hasn't been underwhelming," Barnard says. "In the last quarter, its sales in Asia grew by 39 per cent. It has been a continued boost; we put this down to the fact that people in China are still spending on those items that were less available during lockdowns."

In terms of other consumer plays, Smithson holds two other companies with a specialist appeal. One is a recently initiated position in Oddity (US:ODD), a consumer tech business that allows users to input data – and selfies – to help assess which beauty products might suit them best. The company then uses such data to develop its offerings.

The other consumer name is a UK-listed stock, and one well-known to IC readers. The team started buying Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) in 2019, building up most of its position in 2020.

Barnard acknowledges that the drinks company's share price has been "quite a rollercoaster" over the past few years but argues that some of the strongest headwinds should now abate. Getting bottling plants up and running in the US should help things run more smoothly, while high freight rates and glass costs are easing off somewhat. Barnard believes that with these challenges starting to ease, FeverTree's margins should improve – something he sees reflected in the gains that the company's shares made on the back of its September trading update.

In terms of other UK positions, he believes Rightmove (RMV) should prove resilient even in a tough period for the housing market. "They get a monthly subscription from an estate agent independent of how much the agent sells and at what price," he says. "Whatever the housing market does, Rightmove is relatively unaffected. It has also upgraded subscriptions by having new and better digital products."

So far, so good. But much like the Fundsmith Equity team, the Smithson managers pay a great deal of attention to the behaviour of company bosses and how they are allocating capital. Companies can exit the portfolio on the back of poor decisions.

One such company was Ansys (US:ANSS), a US software company that, in Barnard's words, "spent nearly $600mn (£490mn) a year on acquisitions in the last few years and we found they made very little profit". In another example, last year the team parted ways with boiler specialist AO Smith (US:AOS). The company was part of an effective oligopoly in the US and thus had a highly competitive business, but then started investing heavily in China, a market "with lots of domestic competitors offering products at far lower prices".

Challenges must sometimes be tolerated, and Barnard says that the ideal scenario in which to invest can be finding "a fantastic company on a glitch", noting that the team bought Equifax (US:EFX) in 2018 after it had suffered an enormous data breach. The team still holds the shares. But Barnard acknowledges that such glitches are rare at quality companies, meaning the best time to buy these businesses can simply be when market sentiment is depressed.

But not all problems can be put up with, and that explains why the team parted ways with Domino's Pizza (DOM) earlier this year. "We have owned it for several years but ultimately we have seen a revolving door of management," Barnard explains, noting that this was "combined with what were generally mediocre results". That, thrown together with disagreements between the core business and its franchisees, prompted the team to divest.

The team's current list of potential companies to invest in is relatively short, at 87, but that nevertheless presents plenty of competition for space in the portfolio. It also means that, although the fund tends to run its winners, the managers should be able to keep identifying names in the small and mid-cap space that can offer the most appealing rate of growth. All being well, now will hopefully prove a time to pick many such winners.