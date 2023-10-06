Companies roundup: Shell’s payout & Wetherspoons

Shell (SHEL) has raised expectations for its Q3 operations before the full results on 2 November, with earnings and cash flow from operations forecasts likely to increase. Oil prices have surged in recent weeks, peaking at $94 (£77) a barrel before coming back down on weaker US demand figures last at the end of September. Shell said on Friday that upstream production would be 1.7mn-1.8mn barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from the previous guidance of 1.6mn-1.8mn.

Shell execs will be considering whether to max out the payout policy to keep up with recent shareholder returns given the guidance on a potential working capital outflow. “[This] could impact Shell's ability to increase the pace of its buyback above the $3bn announced in 2Q,” said Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo. AH

Wetherspoon drives cash flows as food sales bubble up

In its full-year figures, JD Wetherspoon (JDW) notes that trading has edged in front of the pre-pandemic comparators, with like-for-like sales up by 7.4 per cent, with the growth in food outstripping wet sales. Reported revenue increased by 11 per cent to £1.93bn.

The positive trading performance was also reflected in free cash flow generation of £102mn once the impact of the sale of interest rate swaps is discounted. The outcome would have been even more impressive save for outflows linked to capital investments and share purchases for employees. Meanwhile, post period-end sales are 9.9 per cent to the good on the 2022 comparator. MR

De La Rue predicts modest earnings beat De La Rue (DLAR) has said its half-year profits will be “marginally ahead” of guidance and net debt will be lower than expected at around £80mn. The banknote printer previously thought it would “broadly break even” between April and September and sit on net of about £100mn. The group’s profit expectations for the full year are unchanged, however: it still expects to be “in the low £20mn range”, compared with £27.8mn last year. Net debt is due to be a little lower than forecast, though, “in the mid £90mn range” compared with £100mn. JS

Another blow for XP Power shareholders

Shares in XP Power (XPP) have taken a second hit following a decision to abandon imminent dividend payouts. Earlier this week, the power converter manufacturer issued a major profit warning and said it was at risk of breaching its debt covenants. Efforts to conserve cash were not due to affect the Q2 dividend, however, which amounted to 19p per share and was due on 12 October.

In an update this morning, however, XP Power said it must “take all necessary internal actions to manage its cost base and cash resources, in order to strengthen the balance sheet in the near term”. As such, the payout has been scrapped and – as stated in earlier guidance – no further dividends will be paid in respect of the 2023 financial year. Shares fell by 5 per cent in early trading. JS