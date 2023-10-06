How to invest for a flexible retirement

From now on, people entering their 50s can expect a different 'money life' compared with the previous generation. A report from Aegon looks at what people can expect for the second 50 years of their lives, on the basis that as life expectancy grows, many more of us will live to see an entire century. Indeed, the number of centenarians living in England and Wales has already increased 127-fold over the past century, according to Office for National Statistics data – there were 13,924 in 2021.

Aegon found that only 27 per cent of people currently in employment expect a ‘hard stop’ retirement, with many more planning to continue to work for longer in some capacity. The provider argues that our lives are becoming increasingly ‘multi-staged’, rather than following the three phases we are conventionally used to – education, work and retirement. Steven Cameron, pensions director at Aegon, says the savings system may need to change to adapt to this. For example, he would like the government to offer people more flexibility in accessing their state pension.

But until the system does adapt, your investments can help you create that flexibility for yourself. If you think you might want to retire gradually, you can get your finances in the best possible shape for that scenario.