The economic week ahead: 9-13 October 2023

Will August GDP figures fuel more recession gloom?
October 6, 2023

When we define a recession, we rely on quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) data. This is with good reason: monthly figures are volatile, and the UK is one of only a handful of countries in the world that actually produces four-week figures.

Nevertheless, the latter provide us with a valuable – and timely – indicator of how the economy is faring. Last month’s figures disappointed, showing the economy shrinking by 0.5 per cent month on month in July as wet weather and strike action drove a large drop in services and industrial output. Following the release, Suren Thiru, economics director at ICAEW, said that “the UK is walking an unenviable tightrope between feeble growth and a full-blown recession”. 

August’s data could add more weight to this gloomy prognosis. Capital Economics thinks that third-quarter GDP (taking in July, August and September data) will ultimately drop by 0.2 per cent, undershooting the Bank of England’s forecasts for a 0.4 per cent expansion. 

