Today's markets: Shares steady ahead of major jobs report

Stocks firmed up a bit more in Europe ahead of the key US non-farm payrolls report later. It follows a positive session driven by a decline in bond yields and the US dollar, while oil prices are heading for a sharp weekly reversal.

The FTSE 100 has managed to eke out a 0.2 per cent rise despite the falling oil price while in Germany, the Dax has added nearly 0.5 per cent. The Cac landing around 0.4 per cent in early trading. This comes after US markets were basically flat, closing a tad lower in the wake of weekly jobless claims that didn’t move the needle for investors. Gold continues to stabilise around the $1,820 level with the US 10-year Treasury hovering around the 4.75 area still.

Jobs data is key: We had the Jolts job openings number sparking a rout in bonds that pushed the US 10-year to a new 16-year this week, while the 30-year rose above 5 per cent for the first time since the global financial crisis. Meanwhile the UK 30-year gilt yield hit its highest since 1998. Following these sharp moves things have been a fair bit calmer as the ADP private payrolls came in soft, but the path of least of resistance is ultimately higher.

Barclays says it will take a significant stock market crash to see the bond market rally as the Federal Reserve will remain a seller and Japanese investors are pulled towards domestic bonds. “There is no magic level of yields that, when reached, will automatically draw in enough buyers to spark a sustained bond rally,” Ajay Rajadhyaksha wrote in a note with other analysts. “In the short term, we can think of one scenario where bonds rally materially. If risk assets fall sharply in the coming weeks.”

Another jobs day: Non-farm payrolls rose by 187,000 in August, while the counts for June and July were revised down. The unemployment rate was 3.8, the highest since February 2022 as new workers arrived and failed to be absorbed. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 month-on-month, and 4.3 from a year ago, slightly below forecasts.

Today the consensus is for payrolls to rise by 170,000 in September vs. 187,000 in August. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 3.7 while average hourly earnings are set to remain steady at 4.3 year-on-year. But this masks a very wide range of estimates. Headline number for non-farm payrolls ranges from 90,000 to 256,000; unemployment rate 3.4 to 3.9 per cent ad average earnings m/m 0.1 to 0.4 per cent.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto