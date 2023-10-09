Companies roundup: Metro’s rescue & Croda’s profit warning

Shares in perennially troubled lender Metro Bank (MTRO) rose by nearly a quarter after the bank struck a refinancing deal worth £925mn. It comprised of £150mn of new equity, plus £175mn of subordinated debt and £600mn of debt refinancing to relieve the pressure on the bank’s regulatory capital position.

The deal will move its CET1 ratio, a measure of a bank’s liquid assets in relation to its liabilities, above 9 per cent for 2025; Metro had the lowest CET1 position among the UK’s largest lenders. It will also offer £3bn of mortgages for sale as a means of raising capital.

The deal makes Spaldy Investments, linked to Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal, the largest investor with 52 per cent of the bank’s shares, after Spaldy pumped in £102mn. The deal does not address Metro’s expensive business model of huge branches in city centre locations at a time when others are shrinking their branch footprint. JH

Croda issues profit warning after weak Q3

Chemicals group Croda (CRDA) has slashed its pre-tax profit forecast for the full year to £300mn-£320mn – from £370mn-£400mn previously. The company has been plagued by a pattern of customer destocking and a weaker demand environment in recent months, saying it sees “no indications of a significant rebound to come” in Q4.

Croda’s beauty care division is rebounding after a challenging summer, while its industrial specialties business is expected to make a loss in the second half. The company also expects volumes in crop protection to remain weak across the remainder of the year. Shares initially plunged 9 per cent when markets opened, but regained some lost ground by mid-morning. JJ

Volex hit by cyber attack Cable manufacturer Volex (VLX) has reported a cyber incident resulting in unauthorised access to IT systems and data at some of its international sites. However, management said all sites have remained operational with “minimal disruption to global production levels”. The financial impact of the attack is “not expected to be material”. JS Read more: Cyber attacks muddy the waters for investors

Bodycote buys US bolt-ons for $145mn

Heat treatment specialist Bodycote (BOY) has bought two companies in the US for $145mn (£119mn) and said it plans to open a new plant in Southern California.

The company bought Lake City HT, which is an Indiana-based company serving the orthopaedic implant market. It also bought Stack Metallurgical Group based in the Pacific Northwest, which treats parts made for the aerospace, defence and energy markets.

Bodycote said both deals will help to drive the growth of its Specialist Technologies business in the US, where it also plans to open a new factory in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Post-tax adjustments will mean the “net economic consideration” for the companies will be around ($130mn), or 9-times next year’s forecast cash profit. The Macclesfield-based company’s shares were flat in early trading. MF