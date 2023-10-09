Join our community of smart investors
Spirent's broken promises shatter market confidence

The telecoms testing company slashed guidance just months after announcing an improving pipeline of work
October 9, 2023
  • The announcement sent the share price falling to just 88p 

Spirent Communications’ (SPT) share price collapsed last week after a profit warning shook investor confidence in management's statements. Just two months after reaffirming its full-year guidance, the company warned of falling revenue and “materially” impacted operating profit.

It had flagged that there would be a bigger weighting towards the second half of the year but said there were signs of improvement in customer confidence. "We are seeing increasing customer engagement and an improving pipeline,” said chief executive Eric Updyke at the time. 

