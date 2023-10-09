Today's markets: Oil shocks boosts the FTSE

It’s all about the oil price today amid shockwaves from Hamas’s invasion of Israel. It hit financial markets on Monday morning, sending the oil price up on fears of further regional splits and hitting the shares of Israel-exposed companies.

Brent crude jumped 6 per cent to $89 (£73) a barrel, reversing a week of decline. The shares of Energean (ENOG), the gas producer operating offshore Israel, fell 16 per cent in early trading. Energy shares more broadly climbed while airlines fell.

The FTSE 100 was already up 0.6 per cent with BP (BP.) and Shell (SHEL) among the top risers, while BAE Systems (BA.) snuck in a near 5 per cent rise. But while the oil news boosted London shares, other European markets are down. In Germany, the Dax has fallen 0.3 per cent while in Paris, shares are down 0.14 per cent.

This conflict harks back to the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago, which led to a major breakdown in relations in the Middle East and a spiking oil price. Things had been looking up in the region diplomatically of late, with fewer sanctions against Iran from the US and some actual relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. But things could take a turn for the worse.

Here’s what analysts at investment bank Jefferies had to say. “The tragedy over the weekend in the Middle East has to add a measure of risk premium to oil; it's not the immediate impact to production, but investors and traders will watch Israel's response closely, and the second derivative impacts on sanctions enforcement and ongoing regional negotiations”.

Israel had been in diplomatic normalisation talks with Saudi Arabia, but Saudi called the Hamas invasion a result of “the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights”. Contrast with Western governments calling the invasion an act of terrorism. And if Israel turns the blame towards Iran for helping Hamas, it would be difficult for the US to continue to sanction oil exports from the country.

Away from politics, it is going to be a quiet start to the week on the economic data front, at least until Thursday when a deluge of data on both sides of the Atlantic arrives. We’ll see monthly GDP figures for the UK, which, while being superficially pointless given few other economies provide monthly data, will help give a sense of the impact of rate rises.

And, alongside the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting, we’ll see US inflation, core inflation and wage inflation figures. This will be interesting, and we’ll discuss this a lot more as we get closer to the drop point. Bond yields have remained relatively calm after last week’s continued reaction to the ‘higher for longer’ mantra. But combine a higher oil price and collapsing diplomatic relations with any inflation data that isn’t heading in the right direction and at the right speed, and we’ll be in for another difficult week.

The Trader is written by Taha Lokhandwala and Alex Hamer