Companies roundup: Reach’s sales slump & Robert Walters

Newspaper publisher Reach (RCH), which owns the Express and the Mirror, has reported an 8 per cent sales slump for the three months ending 24 September. This was driven largely by digital sales slowing 14 per cent on last year. Facebook’s “de-prioritisation” of news content has contributed to this fall, as well as “depressed open market yields and the well-publicised declining digital referral volumes”.
Yield in this case means how much Reach makes off a certain amount of ad space. Because many of its readers are not subscribers or registered users, much of its online ad space is sold cheaply on the open market. Print sales (both advertising and circulation) held up better in the quarter, falling 8 per cent.
Despite the weakness, the company held onto its full-year operating profit outlook of £95mn. The company also reported a pension scheme deficit of £219mn. This means annual payments into the scheme will increase by £5mn to £46mn. AH
Fees keep falling at recruitment giant
Fee income at Robert Walters (RWA) dropped by 13 per cent on a constant currency basis in the third quarter of 2023, with client and candidate confidence levels remaining low. Asia Pacific, the recruiter’s biggest market, reported a 16 per cent annual decline, while the UK saw fees fall by 13 per cent.
The group downgraded its full-year profit forecasts in June after a difficult first half. However, chief executive Toby Fowlston said hiring activity levels remained “largely stable” quarter-on-quarter and stressed that trading is in line with revised expectations. JS
YouGov rebounds after excellent year
Shares in YouGov (YOU) surged by 20 per cent this morning after the research group reported a year of strong sales and profit growth. Underlying revenue increased by 9 per cent to £258mn in the 12 months to July 2023, while underlying adjusted operating profit jumped by 23 per cent to £48.3mn.
Investors were nervous that squeezed technology budgets would impact demand for YouGov’s services. However, today’s strong figures, together with high renewal rates, suggest that the company is more robust than many feared. JS
Castings keeps on trucking
Engineering group Castings (CGS), which makes parts for heavy trucks, said demand is currently outstripping capacity at its two iron foundries, and that it is putting in place initiatives “to capitalise on this in both the short and long term”.
The company said that its input costs have stabilised – and in some areas are falling – but it is still having to add surcharges for higher energy prices. This means revenue is higher, but has no effect on profit.
Overall, the company expects full-year trading to remain in line with analysts’ expectations. Castings shares were up 6 per cent in early trading to 346p a share, or around 10-times joint house broker Zeus Capital’s forecast earnings of 33.6p a share. MF