Could a new benefits system fix the productivity puzzle?

Could mimicking the generous Danish benefit system get people back to work in Britain? It might sound counterintuitive but that’s what a recent study has boldly suggested.

The idea that an even more generous benefits system might help bring workers back to the jobs market might worry some taxpayers. However, the thought process behind The Resolution Foundation’s proposal is backed by empirical evidence, although of course that doesn’t always mean it will work.

The proposal, envisioned as a solution to address the UK's productivity puzzle, combines generosity with economic efficacy. Economists Louis Murphy and Mike Brewer placed Britain’s low “replacement rate”, the amount of an unemployed person’s previous salary covered by benefits, at the heart of our productivity problem. Although, first and foremost, it’s important to realise the unemployment rate is actually quite low by historical standards, currently at 4.3 per cent but projected to rise to 5 per cent by 2026, according to the Bank of England.

The problem is the UK’s low unemployment has not boosted productivity per worker. The authors suggest this is because the unemployment system isn’t geared to getting people into the right jobs. And this all starts with the replacement rate. Currently, the UK benefits system covers a mere 14 per cent of the average salary. The UK's approach to unemployment benefits has leaned toward means-testing, consolidated under the Universal Credit system. However, this consolidation has attracted criticism due to its complexity and has at times pushed people into debt.

The authors of the report instead recommend providing unemployment benefits at 65 per cent of a person's previous earnings for the initial three months of unemployment. This would be quite a jump from the current system, but the duo offers up Denmark as an example.

The Scandinavian country’s unemployment system is characterised by generosity and adaptability. Unemployed individuals in Denmark typically receive 90 per cent of their prior earnings, a level of financial support that offers a stable foundation for job-seekers during their quest for suitable employment. Benefits are not merely financial aid; they are accompanied by active job search support and training and education programs that empower workers to re-enter the workforce with relevant skills.

The think tank's argument centres on the notion that enhancing benefits would grant workers more freedom to find the right employment, rather than obliging them to hastily accept the first available job, which they argue the British system does. Hence why both UK unemployment and productivity rates are low. A new approach, they posit, would encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, leading to economic growth.

Evidence lends credence to this assertion. Denmark boasts one of the highest rates of job mobility within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), signifying its workforce is more willing and able to take the risk of transitioning to roles better aligned with their skill sets and preferences. This approach has elevated Denmark's standing in terms of productivity, innovation, and competitiveness, placing it among the top performers in these metrics, the OECD said.

Denmark's "flexicurity" model is key to this success. It harmonises labour market flexibility with job security. In Denmark, employers possess the freedom to hire and terminate employment contracts, but robust social safety nets ensure that individuals do not endure excessive hardship in the event of job loss. Consequently, Denmark has managed to maintain a relatively low unemployment rate while concurrently providing economic security to its citizens.

If we look at the UK system, we have embarked on a trajectory of labour market flexibility, prioritising the reduction of employment regulations. While this approach can stimulate job creation, it can and has reduced job security, which, in turn, can impact the well-being of workers.

It doesn’t look like we’ll be moving to the Danish system anytime soon. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is planning on implementing tougher benefit restrictions for those who are not looking for work – including completely stopping them from receiving any benefits. And while the Danish system is now flawless, and could be expensive for a country of the UK’s size, the research does show that another way of thinking could be beneficial.

Out-of-work benefits have been steadily cut since 2010, and productivity is yet to increase. More of the same might not fix that.