The best trusts to benefit from a rising dollar

The dollar had its best month against the pound in September since the 'mini-Budget'

Analysts expect the dollar to drive returns for UK investors

Looking at a trust's US exposure isn't enough to know the best options

Private investors are probably sick of hearing the phrase ‘higher for longer’ but the phrase has implications for where share prices might go on both sides of the Atlantic. Moreover, the implications for currencies are severe and it's time to take note.

While it looks as though Bank of England policymakers might hold fire on further interest rate hikes, there is still no indication when rate cuts could begin. This means the UK economy must continue to grapple with the higher cost of borrowing, while companies must make the case for shareholders to stay the course, rather than flee to attractive yields elsewhere.