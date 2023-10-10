Today's markets: Shares rally and yields… fall

It's been an unusual start to trading in Europe this morning, with stock markets taking their lead from a good night in New York. While that doesn’t sound too abnormal, what we’re witnessing is a simultaneous flight to safety amid the Palestine-Israel conflict, with bond yields falling back from the highs seen last week, but at the same time shares pushing higher because two Federal Reserve officials signalled the central bank might be completely done with rate rises.

The FTSE 100 is up nearly 1.5 per cent in early trading with the Dax pushing up about the same and the Cac slightly lower at 1.3 per cent. This was after the S&P and Nasdaq both added around 0.6 per cent overnight. Futures show both indices will open higher later on today.

Yet the 10-year US Treasury yield has fallen 0.15 percentage points down to 4.65 per cent, while the 10-year gilt yield is back where it was a week ago. This is all after another sharp rise in yields across the board at the start of October. Ironically, the news that prompted this, aside from the war, was Federal Reserve committee members suggesting the spike in yields last week meant the central bank needed to do less.

So let’s summarise what’s happened here. In the past two weeks, markets finally accepted what central bankers have been saying for some time, that rates are going to be higher for longer. This seemed to send traders into a frenzy to sell off bonds, and several long-dated (think 30 years plus) yields hit highs not seen since the global financial crisis, or in the UK’s case, 1998.

With those bond moves starting to worry investors, Federal Reserve vice chair Philip Jefferson has come out and said the central bank could “proceed carefully” and potentially not need to raise rates any further, a statement echoed by fellow committee member Lorie Logan. As a response, traders put more money into shares. That seems fair enough and yield-sensitive tech stocks have seemingly done best out of it once again.

But here comes the rub. While all this is going on, we have a spiking oil price, with Brent Crude rising from $84 to $88 since Thursday, and a rush to bonds as investors start to worry about the impact of another war on the global economy and what a breakdown in diplomatic relations in the Middle East could mean elsewhere.

So what happens next? Well, it’s anyone's guess. There are a lot of factors at play, and while the sentiment from central bankers lays the foundation for a risk-on environment, things in the Middle East could easily derail this. On top of this, should yields fall back enough as war rages on and oil costs rise, central bankers might harden their rhetoric again. But the US inflation data out on Thursday could still be key. Normally anything but a shock would mean a steady stock market, but tensions are high, so prepare for a volatile week.

The Trader is written by Taha Lokhandwala