Companies roundup: GSK settles as low salaries hit PageGroup

GSK (GSK) has agreed to settle another lawsuit in California concerning its heartburn drug Zantac and an alleged link to cancer. The case was due to go to trial on 13 November, but will now be dismissed. The group also revealed it settled the three remaining breast cancer bellwether cases in California.

The drugmaker did not disclose the value of the settlements, stating only that they “reflect the company’s desire to avoid the distraction related to protracted litigation”. GSK still faces a potential battle in Delaware courts at the start of next year – assuming it does not also settle these cases ahead of time. Investors seemed pleased with today’s developments, with shares ticking up 0.6 per cent in trading this morning. JJ

PageGroup warns of salary slowdown, cuts profit forecast

Workers are rejecting more job offers due to salary levels, drawing parallels with the slowdown in the real estate sector. Lower prices were not acceptable to sellers (like potential employees in this case) and so the market slowed down. PageGroup (PAGE) reported a 10 per cent drop in gross profits in the three months ending 30 September, to £242mn. Asia Pacific and UK gross profits fell 19 per cent, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa division only saw a drop of 1.6 per cent. Germany in particular saw an increase of 5 per cent.

“Lower [salary] offers, combined with lower candidate confidence, led to a further increase in the number of offers rejected by candidates,” said PageGroup chief executive Nicholas Kirk. PageGroup now expects a full-year operating profit of £125mn, down from £138mn. The shares were down 6 per cent. AH

Rain drives food sales at Marston’s Marston’s (MARS) saw sales keep ticking up in the year to 30 September despite fears pub visits are becoming too expensive for many punters. In a trading update, the suburban pub group reported a 10-per-cent rise in sales for the year and an 8-per-cent rise for the high summer period from late July to the end of September. Wet weather knocked some of the shine off here, although recent sunshine and the rugby should keep sales high for longer than expected. Marston’s also reported a £5mn cut to costs through head-office redundancies. “This cost reduction is expected to translate into higher pub operating profitability than was previously anticipated,” the company said. This will add 50 basis points to the 2024 margin. The shares were down 3 per cent in morning trading, taking the year-to-date drop to 28 per cent. AH

Brickability buys cladding fixer

Building materials group Brickability (BRCK) is buying Glasgow-based cladding specialist Topek in a deal worth up to £45mn. It will pay £27.3mn upfront for Topek, with a further £17.7mn payable in stages depending on its performance over the next three years.

Brickability will pay for the deal through a mix of cash and debt and has renegotiated debts with its lenders. Its amended agreement provides borrowing capacity of £100mn which will allow it to fund further deals, the company said.

Brickability said the deal will be “immediately earnings accretive”, and will boost its capability in cladding remediation work. It is the second-biggest of the 12 deals it has completed since its AIM listing in 2019.

The company also issued a trading update which said half-year revenue would be 14 per cent lower on a like-for-like basis but that it still expects adjusted cash profit to be in line with analysts’ expectations, at around £24mn. However, it warned that “forecast reductions in new build volumes” is likely to have an impact in the second half. Broker Shore Capital placed its forecasts for the company under review but said the benefit of the Topek deal is likely to “fully offset” the hit to its core business from the weaker housebuilding market. MF

