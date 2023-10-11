Today's markets: Shares muted despite more dovish comments

European stock markets haven’t managed to pick up where they left off yesterday, after the best day in 11 months. Things are much more muted this morning with the FTSE 100 flat, the Dax down around 0.3 per cent and shares in Paris falling 0.6 per cent.

Yesterday’s buoyant mood, following an unusual fall in yields, which was driven by both falling rate expectations and a flight to safety, saw shares rise across the board. Mining stocks helped the FTSE 100 gain 1.8 per cent while luxury lifted the Cac by 2 per cent. The Dax also rallied 2 per cent. In New York the S&P ended the day 0.5 per cent up and the Nasdaq 0.6 per cent.

Traders seemed to have relented on the rates-based news and stopped piling into shares, but the flight to safety continues amid continuing tensions in the Middle East. The US 10-year Treasury yield declined further to 4.63 per cent this morning from last week’s 16-year highs at 4.887 per cent. This is despite even more dovish comments from Federal Reserve committee members. The Atlanta Fed president Raphel Bostic said “a lot” of the 11 rate hikes since March 2022 are yet to filter through the economy. He added: "I actually don't think we need to increase rates anymore.” Despite a blowout jobs report on Friday, expectations for a November rate hike have come down to just 13 per cent from around 30 per cent last week. The non-farm payrolls jobs report, which came in at +336,000 vs 170,000 expected, meant there were jobs gains for the 33rd month in a row. Revisions are now turning higher after multiple months of downward moves.

Today: US PPI inflation forecast at +0.3 per cent, core at +0.2 per cent. FOMC meeting minutes are also due up to offer some more colour around the September decision and what is expected in November. Remember though it’s still a question of how long rather than how high. German inflation was confirmed down to 4.5 per cent in September, a notable step down from August’s 6.1 per cent.

Bank of America’s Michael Hartnett said last week that bonds should be the best-performing investment in the first six months of 2024. He said he was “impatiently waiting for capitulation selling, and a recession or credit event to trigger bullish policy easing”. Declining yields have helped boost Wall Street though, as we saw yesterday, maybe the geopolitics will take control. Brent Crude has stabilised at around $88 after the spike earlier in the week, following the start of the conflict. Gold is up to $1,860 but is still lower than where it was at the start of the month.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto