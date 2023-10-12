Companies roundup: Birkenstock & gloomy estate agents

Birkenstock’s (US:BIRK) first day on public markets was more flop than flip, with the shares closing down 13 per cent.

Management had obtained a listing price in the middle of its target range, with the $46 a share price valuing the business at $8.6bn (£7bn). However, the sandal maker’s closing market capitalisation was $7.6bn, which is around 40 times the €187mn ($200mn) in profit it made in the year ended in September 2022. The company is profitable with strong free cash flow, which not always the case for newly listed companies, but its valuation was still fairly punchy.

At this valuation, things need to be perfect and market conditions aren’t. Also yesterday, LVMH (FR:MC) announced slowing revenue growth in the third quarter, showing the luxury fashion market isn’t impervious to everyone else’s troubles. Strong brands offer a moat to protect companies in bad times, but a new pair of sandals is never going to be an essential item. AS

Housing forecast gloomiest since 2009

Estate agents are the most downbeat about the housing market since February 2009. According to the latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), the difference between the percentage of surveyors seeing rises compared with falls in home prices fell to -69 in September, from -68 in August. Demand remained weak, with net new buyer enquiries standing at -39 per cent, albeit an improvement from -46 per cent in August.

“With mortgage affordability still incredibly stretched, it is unsurprising that buyer activity across the housing market remained subdued in September," said RICS, adding that "downward pressure appears most significant across the West Midlands and the South East of England". ML

CMA launches TV contractor probe The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will be rounding up key grips and best boys in a new investigation into TV production practices. The CMA opened the probe under its civil cartel powers, and is looking into whether TV production companies including the BBC and ITV (ITV) colluded over pay for freelancers in the industry. “At this stage the CMA believes it has reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law”, the regulator said. ITV said it was “committed to complying with competition law and to cooperating with the CMA's inquiries”. AH

Profits thin at insulation specialist

A profit warning at insulation specialist SIG (SHI) triggered a double-digit decline in its share price. Lower levels of activity in housebuilding meant third quarter revenue fell by 2 per cent.

Although the company said ongoing restructuring efforts were improving profitability, the lower levels of growth mean underlying operating profit will be lower than analysts’ expectations, at around £50mn-£55mn. This is the second downgrade to expectations the company has issued this year. In July, the company said operating profit would be “at the lower end” of a range of analysts’ forecasts of between £65.3mn to £80mn.

The company said it remained confident of its ability to improve profitability “when markets recover”. The shares slumped by 11 per cent. MF

