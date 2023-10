Profitability constrained by one-off charges

Encouraging trading post period-end

In the last week of June, Hotel Chocolat (HOTC) said that although FY2023 was a “transition year to re-shape the business in readiness for its next stage of growth”, slower-than-expected benefits from cost base efficiencies meant that the chocolatier would deliver an underlying marginal pre-tax loss. Ultimately, it was a mixed full-year outcome.