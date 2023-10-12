Today's markets: Shares rise despite inflation angst

Stock markets have risen this morning as traders eagerly await US inflation data later today. The FTSE 100 has added 0.9 per cent with the Dax up 0.65 per cent. Both took their lead from New York where the S&P added 0.4 per cent. Futures show the US will open higher later today.

Bond yields are also lower ahead of inflation data today. The 10-year US Treasury yield fell further to a three-week low just below 4.54 per cent, while the yield on the 10-year gilt dropped to just 4.3 per cent. Oil dropped yesterday as API data showed a bumper 13mn build in US crude stockpiles, whilst gasoline inventories rose 3.6mn barrels, though crude prices have bounced a bit this morning. Gold keeps breaking higher as real rates fell further with 10-year Tips back to 2.248 per cent.

US PPI rose more than expected at +0.5 per cent for the month, against the estimate for a 0.3 per cent rise, the American Labor Department reported Wednesday. Annually the PPI rose at 2.2 per cent vs 1.6 per cent expected, the biggest jump since April. Excluding food and energy, core PPI was up 0.3 per cent, versus the forecast for 0.2 per cent.

The Federal Open Market Committee minutes showed "several participants" felt monetary policy decisions and communications should shift from “how high to raise the policy rate to how long to hold the policy rate at restrictive levels.” You could not have a more categorical endorsement of the narrative saturating the market that what matters is not how high but how long.

And yet, they still think maybe one more: “A majority of participants judged that one more increase in the target federal funds rate at a future meeting would likely be appropriate, while some judged it likely that no further increases would be warranted.”

US CPI today – could be hotter than expected, offering support to Treasury yields and the dollar. The warm PPI read could be more like 0.4 per cent month-on-month for core CPI today versus the 0.3 per cent expected. Also watch weekly unemployment claims data, which is forecast to be 211,000.

Meanwhile, the UK economy grew in August by 0.2 per cent, while the Rics house price sentiment data showed estate agents haven’t been this negative since 2009. More on that here

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto