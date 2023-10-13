Companies roundup: BATS hit by vape ban & Synthomer sinks

British American Tobacco (BATS) shares fell by 3 per cent in early trading after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday that the company’s subsidiary R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company must stop selling key e-cigarette products in the US.

Amidst fears about the growing take-up of e-cigarettes by young people, the FDA issued marketing denial orders for six Vuse Alto vape products. Vuse is the biggest-selling vaping brand in the US, and the ban includes the most popular menthol-flavoured vape. The regulator said that Reynolds had not successfully argued that the products “provided an added benefit for adults who smoke cigarettes - in terms of complete switching or significant smoking reduction - relative to that of tobacco-flavoured products that is sufficient to outweigh the known risks to youth.”

Reynolds said it would challenge the decision. The FDA’s move is a significant blow to BATS as it tries to pivot to high-growth non-traditional products. The company’s US Vuse sales grew by 29.4 per cent to £520mn in the six months to 30 June. CA

Synthomer shares burned on rump sale

Heavily indebted chemicals group Synthomer (SYNT) had to go back to shareholders to complete its equity raise yesterday, after not being able to flog the newly issued shares that were part of a £276mn rights issue. It managed to find buyers for 93 per cent of the new shares at 197p but launched a last-minute ‘rump’ sale on Thursday night to find homes for the rest. The raise took a chunk out of remaining investors, given the company is down 81 per cent year-to-date, to 204p. The shares dropped a further 4 per cent on Friday morning.

Despite selling off its laminates and films division, weak sales left the company with a substantial hole in its balance sheet at the end of the first half – hence the need to issue new shares. A one-for-20 share consolidation was also completed as part of the raise, which allowed investors to subscribe to six new shares for every consolidated share held. JJ

Avon offers safety in numbers Avon Protection (AVON) confirmed it would meet analysts’ expectations after reporting a stronger second half of the year. The defence equipment company said its order book at the end of September was 10 per cent higher than the previous year, with strong demand for helmets offsetting softer demand for its respiratory equipment. It also said revenue for the second half was “significantly above” the first half, but that its operating margin was flat given the lower profitability in its head protection business. The company also said leverage had been reduced to two times cash profit following its exit from the body armour business. “We are now seeing more reliable financial performance as a result of our actions to strengthen the business,” chief executive Jos Sclater said. Avon’s shares rose by 5 per cent in early trading and are priced at 16-times FactSet consensus forecast earnings. Analysts at Jefferies said they expected no change to consensus forecasts following the update. MF

Loungers’ sales accelerate

Loungers’ (LGRS) sales are well ahead of pre-pandemic levels despite sector fears that cost-of-living pressures are hitting trading. The café, bar, and restaurant operator said in a first-half update covering the 24 weeks to 1 October that like-for-like (LFL) sales grew by a quarter against 2019 levels. Trading improved as the half progressed, with year-on-year LFL sales growth rising to 7.7 per cent from 5.7 per cent in the first quarter. Total sales came in at £150mn for the half, up by 22.3 per cent on last year, helped by the opening of 16 new sites. Management also noted that inflationary headwinds continue to ease. The shares rose by 3 per cent in early trading. CA