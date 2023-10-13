The Bank of England's next battle will be to restore public trust

The BoE’s net satisfaction balance has plunged to -21 per cent

Rate-setter warns that 'a mistake' is likely as the end of the tightening cycle approaches

In a speech last month, the Bank of England’s (BoE) Catherine Mann warned that in the absence of a crystal ball, “a mistake” by rate-setters is all but inevitable.

That might not be very reassuring to hear, but it is true. Given that interest rates work with a lag of 18-24 months, it is very difficult to fine-tune monetary policy. Policymakers risk raising interest rates too high and squashing economic activity, or raising rates too little, resulting in high inflation becoming embedded as ‘the norm’. Mann (who voted for a hike in September’s meeting) thinks that at this stage, “the risk of tightening too little is more salient”.

Given that the annual rate of regular pay growth is running so high, concerns about inflation expectations are mounting. In the latest monetary policy report, rate-setters stressed that if firms and households are not confident that price growth is falling back quickly, they won’t factor a decline into their wage and price-setting behaviour. Today’s high inflation expectations are all too easily transmitted into tomorrow’s rate of price increases.

Nevertheless, the latest forecasts suggest that inflation will decline rapidly for the rest of the year. The BoE expects it to fall to 5 per cent by the start of 2024, before returning to target by 2025. But in early August, the BoE surveyed the public as part of their quarterly inflation attitudes survey – and respondents did not share the same optimism.

The results, released just before September’s rate-setting meeting, revealed that the public is struggling to believe that inflation really will return to the 2 per cent target any time soon. According to the survey, respondents expect consumer price index (CPI) inflation to average 3.6 per cent over the coming year, an uptick on the 3.5 per cent figure reported in May. What’s more, the public thinks inflation will hit 2.8 per cent in two years’ time, well above the BoE forecast that growth will have dropped to 1.7 per cent by then. Worse yet, respondents expect that inflation will still be at 2.9 per cent in five years’ time.

Tellingly, the survey suggests a growing unease amongst the public about inflation. As the chart shows, the public’s tolerance for even 2 per cent price growth seems to have diminished. In 2019, the majority of people thought that the inflation target was ‘about right’, while only 20 per cent thought that it was too generous. Today, only 40 per cent think the target is ‘about right’, while almost a third fear that it is too high.

But although 73 per cent of respondents believe that the economy would end up weaker, (rather than stronger) if prices started to rise faster, the public is not clamouring for more decisive policy action. Asked what would be ‘best for the economy’, only 13 per cent thought that rates should go up over the next few months, while 40 per cent thought that rates should go down.

In the final question, respondents were asked to assess the way the BoE is ‘doing its job to set rates to control inflation’. The net satisfaction balance (the proportion satisfied minus the proportion dissatisfied) was minus 21 per cent, far worse than May’s already disappointing minus 13 per cent score.

And things are unlikely to get much better over the next few months. September’s BoE meeting revealed deep divisions between policymakers, with five members voting for rates to stay constant, while four favoured a 0.25 percentage point increase. As we enter the final stage of rate hikes, the ‘right’ decision becomes even less clear-cut, and the impact of earlier hikes will continue to compound to weigh the economy down. The BoE's net satisfaction score is at a record low. It could yet get worse.