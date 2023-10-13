The economic week ahead: 16-20 October

August’s UK labour market figures were a muddle. On the one hand, wage growth remained high, again outstripping the rate of inflation. But on the other hand, there were signs that the labour market was cooling: vacancies dipped, while the unemployment rate ticked up. The Bank of England (BoE) has long worried that wage inflation could 'crystallise' the risks from persistent inflationary pressures, and Tuesday’s data will be a crucial factor in determining rate-setters’ next move in November.

So, too, will Wednesday’s inflation data. The BoE expects inflation to fall to around 5 per cent by the end of the year, and last month’s better-than-expected inflation figures were certainly a step in the right direction. Economists anticipate another dip next month, followed by a much sharper drop in October, driven by a drop in the Ofgem energy price cap and flattering base effects.

Monday 16 October