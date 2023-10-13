Today's markets: Shares struggle after inflation surprise

Shares are down across the board this morning after a sharp reaction to higher-than-expected US inflation. Yields crept up again and the dollar strengthened. The FTSE 100 is down 0.2 per cent with the Dax and Cac falling twice as much. Overnight the S&P and Nasdaq both dropped around 0.6 per cent.

US CPI inflation rose 3.7 per cent vs 3.6 per cent expectation, but core was down to 4.1 per cent from 4.3 per cent. We saw super-core at 0.6 per cent MoM which was not so great. Market pricing for a November hike remains at about 10 per cent and 33 per cent for one in December. Still, the market is pricing in cuts worth around 0.75 percentage points next year.

Goldman Sachs analysts said: “We do not expect the CPI report to affect the outcome of the November Federal Reserve meeting, for which we expect unchanged policy. Recent commentary by Fed officials has also sent a strong signal that the Federal Open Market Committee is likely to keep the funds rate unchanged.”

Yields ticked up – the 10-year US Treasury yield went to 4.70 per cent from around 4.55 per cent before the print, which boosted the dollar. Overnight Asian shares dropped with soft figures from China. Consumer inflation was flat and producer prices declined more than expected. China’s CPI came in at 0 per cent yoy versus a forecasted 0.2 per cent, PPI fell 2.5 per cent year-on-year with expectations for a 2.4 per cent. Trade data showed exports declined 6.2 per cent over 12 months, while imports also fell 6.2 per cent. Meanwhile, President Biden is said to be considering closing a loophole that gives Chinese companies access to US chips through units located overseas.

Bank of America analysts said: "Take out your Magnificent 7 from the S&P 500 this year and the index would be 3,890 right now instead of 4,349. Funnily enough, that’s pretty much where everyone thinks it should be.”

The Magnificent 7 stocks are at a new high accounting for 30 per cent of S&P 500 market cap and trading at 30x price-to-earnings versus the rest of S&P 500 at 16x. They note parallels with Europe’s own luxury Magnificent 7: LVMH, L'Oreal, Hermes, Dior, Richemont, Kering, and Ferrari – which as a collective is now in a bear market. They had traded at 36x whilst the rest of Stoxx 600 was at 13x. Since the peak this year, China worries and rates have seen them derate to 25x whilst Stoxx 600 has not derated – what if this happens to the US 7?

Does anyone want to short crude this weekend? Could see some de-risking into the weekend given the situation in the Middle East. The funny thing is we could see some haven bid for bonds trim yields further and this could be net positive for stocks. On oil shocks they note that given the events of last week crude has “barely moved” and this means “maybe geopolitics don’t spiral, or maybe oil is sending recession signal”.

The Trader is written by Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto