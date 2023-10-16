Companies roundup: Hipgnosis dividend & Mike Ashley

Hipgnosis Songs (SONG) has canned its interim dividend to avoid breaching a debt covenant after a valuation expert lowered its expectations of certain royalty payments.

The troubled music royalty fund said Citrin Cooperman, its independent portfolio valuer, had "materially reduced its expectations of industry-wide retroactive payments" on the back of a ruling by the US Copyright Royalty Board to increase the royalties owed to artists for the 2018-2022 period. Citrin Cooperman now expects the fund to receive $9.9mn for this period, down from $21.7mn.

As such the board has withdrawn its proposed interim dividend of 1.1325 pence per share in order not to breach a covenant on its debt. SONG said it expected to declare and pay future dividends as targeted, "subject to a satisfactory conclusion to discussions with lenders".

SONG's board recently unveiled a set of proposed measures, including selling down assets to pay off a chunk of its debt, as it hopes to survive a continuation vote due on 26 October. DB

Frasers’ Mike Ashley remains a Boohoo believer

Mike Ashley is seemingly one of the only people feeling bullish on struggling online retailer Boohoo (BOO) at the moment. Frasers Group (FRAS), the company in which he retains a controlling stake, has upped its holding in the fast fashion label from 13.4 per cent to 15.1 per cent.

This comes after another significant share purchase at the beginning of the month, which saw Ashley overtake co-founder Mahmud Kamani as Boohoo’s single-largest shareholder. It’s a bit of a strange time to take a punt on the group, given it just reported a 17 per cent dropoff in first half revenue and slashed its full-year sales guidance.

On the other hand, Boohoo’s shares have tumbled more than 46 per cent across the last six months – so maybe Ashley is simply keen to bag a bargain. In any case, the stock was up a modest 0.6 per cent by mid-morning. Perhaps investors think Ashley’s involvement is unlikely to make things any worse. JJ

Surface Transforms bags major EV deal Surface Transforms (SCE), the maker of ceramic brake discs, said it has been appointed as sole supplier of brakes to a new range of electric vehicles that will be made by an existing customer. The company estimates that the deal to supply the brake discs will be worth more than £100mn over a seven-year production cycle once the vehicles roll off lines in 2027.

This increases the value of lifetime contracts awarded to the firm to £390mn but will require a further expansion of capacity. CEO Kevin Johnson said the agreement was “the company’s largest to date” and deepens a relationship with an existing customer. Surface Transform’s shares jumped by 11 per cent. MF

Seeing Machines eyes route to break even

Management at Seeing Machines (SEE) confirmed that they expect to break even on a cash basis by 2025, given an “increasing focus on revenue growth and cost management”.

The Australian manufacturer of driver and pilot monitoring systems confirmed full-year revenue growth of 48 per cent to $57.8mn, which helped to narrow its pre-tax loss to $15.6mn, from $18.5mn a year earlier.

Although its cash balance dwindled to $36.1mn from $40.5mn even after it received a $17.5mn exclusivity payment and sold $47.5mn of loan notes to Canadian car parts maker Magna International during the year, the company is forecasting strong sales growth over the next three years to “not less than $125mn” by its 2026 year-end. Its cash balance at the end of September stood at $30.8mn. MF